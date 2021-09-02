NEWS
Executive Appointments

Mercer hires regional endowments lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 2 SEP 2021   11:58AM

Mercer has appointed a lead for its endowments and foundations unit, hiring a long-serving Russell Investments director.

Rebekah Dunn is Mercer's new head of endowments and foundations, responsible for overseeing the Pacific region.

Dunn spent over 11 years at Russell Investments, most recently as its head of for-purpose director, where she worked closely with not-for-profit organisations like universities to help grow the client base.

She joined Russell in 2010 as a consultant and was promoted to senior consultant in 2015.

Dunn said: "In the current economic environment, endowments and foundations are facing a new world with new challenges. Market volatility has tested many governance structures, and the years ahead will redefine how endowments and foundations are looking at themselves and the investment world as it expands and shrinks."

Mercer investments leader for the Pacific Simon Eagleton said clients will benefit from Dunn's expertise and deep passion for the not-for-profit sector.

"Our endowments and foundations client base is growing and Rebekah's experience will stand us in good stead to grow our footprint further so that we can help more not-for-profits achieve their spending and investment objectives," Eagleton said.

Dunn added that she is looking forward to guiding endowments and foundations clients through this difficult period.

"In particular, I'm excited about the opportunities Mercer's leading ESG offering can bring clients as we optimise their investment policies and portfolio construction, and help them achieve their long-term goals," she said.

Dunn takes over from Michael Maher, who recently joined JANA as co-head of the not-for-profit client sector.

