Mercer hires chief for Kiwi business

A former Smartshares chief executive has taken the reins at Mercer's New Zealand business,

Anna Scott will spearhead Mercer's operations across New Zealand, working closely with local and regional teams to further develop the firm's capabilities in superannuation, health and benefits, workforce solutions, and investment services for clients and members.

Scott replaces Martin Lewington, who stepped down after 16 years at the helm.

The appointment brings a heavyweight to the role. Scott most recently served as a director of the Financial Services Council of New Zealand and carries over 20 years of experience in financial services and consulting across New Zealand and international markets.

In addition to leading New Zealand fund manager Smartshares for six years, Scott served as chief operating officer for Hobson Wealth. She has also held senior roles at Kōura and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"Anna has the right breadth of experience to lead Mercer's trajectory in New Zealand," said Toni Ferrier, Marsh McLennan's New Zealand chief executive.

"Through her deep understanding of our market, combined with her international experience, she will draw on the best of Mercer's global expertise and capabilities to serve the needs of clients and members and deliver business growth. We look forward to welcoming her to the business."

Scott said: "I have long admired Mercer for its investment and consulting capabilities. I'm excited to work with Mercer's local board and leadership team to continue to support clients' and members' investment and retirement needs and deliver strategic workforce solutions to New Zealand's businesses."