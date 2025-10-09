Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Mercer hires chief for Kiwi business

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 9 OCT 2025   2:21PM

A former Smartshares chief executive has taken the reins at Mercer's New Zealand business,

Anna Scott will spearhead Mercer's operations across New Zealand, working closely with local and regional teams to further develop the firm's capabilities in superannuation, health and benefits, workforce solutions, and investment services for clients and members.

Scott replaces Martin Lewington, who stepped down after 16 years at the helm.

The appointment brings a heavyweight to the role. Scott most recently served as a director of the Financial Services Council of New Zealand and carries over 20 years of experience in financial services and consulting across New Zealand and international markets.

In addition to leading New Zealand fund manager Smartshares for six years, Scott served as chief operating officer for Hobson Wealth. She has also held senior roles at Kōura and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"Anna has the right breadth of experience to lead Mercer's trajectory in New Zealand," said Toni Ferrier, Marsh McLennan's New Zealand chief executive.

"Through her deep understanding of our market, combined with her international experience, she will draw on the best of Mercer's global expertise and capabilities to serve the needs of clients and members and deliver business growth. We look forward to welcoming her to the business."

Scott said: "I have long admired Mercer for its investment and consulting capabilities. I'm excited to work with Mercer's local board and leadership team to continue to support clients' and members' investment and retirement needs and deliver strategic workforce solutions to New Zealand's businesses."

Read more: Anna ScottFinancial Services Council of New ZealandHobson WealthJPMorgan ChaseKōuraMarsh McLennanToni Ferrier

Related News

Green moves: Airtrunk, JPMorgan, T. Rowe Price
Study finds 5000 European ESG funds investing in fossil fuels
Dimon 'cautiously pessimistic' on US economy
Mercer Super reorganises leadership, chief executive changes roles
WTW names new head for Australia and New Zealand
NEOS names retail, strategic sales leads
Selfwealth chief in sudden exit
JPMorgan among banks to bid in First Republic sale
Startup founder charged for defrauding JPMorgan
ASX shifts slightly on Credit Suisse, First Republic

Editor's Choice

JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

ANGELIQUE MINAS
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vanguard have partnered to launch four low-cost ETF models in Australia.

Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities

MATTHEW WAI
Aware Super has integrated Ortec Finance's performance measurement and attribution software to enhance its ability to measure and manage investment performance, including improved currency hedge capabilities, across its portfolio.

ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest

KARREN VERGARA
Too many auditors are failing the independence test and breaching conflicts of interest obligations, according to an ASIC investigation.

Retail investors want true hedge fund exposure: Morningstar

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and financial adviser-led investors, who demand exposures to hedge funds, continue to face substantial hurdles and receive lower returns from similar strategies, according to Morningstar.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media