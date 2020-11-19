Mental health over financial health: Research

The MetLife 2020 Employee Benefit Trends Study found the majority of Australian workers feel their mental health is the most important aspect to focus on in the wake of COVID-19.

Around 70% of workers said mental health is the most important thing to focus on, compared to 27% who said they were most concerned about their financial health.

Almost half (40%) of employees said their employer doesn't offer any support to improve mental wellbeing, and 50% said they are not being offered financial health support.

Interestingly, MetLife found that while 73% of employers claim to offer flexible work arrangements, only 53% of employees said they have flexible work options available to them.

This is significant as the study found 78% of employees located in the physical workplace feel exposed to COVID-19 and feel t risk of getting sick while doing their job.

The study found that flexible work arrangements as a 'must have' employee benefit, followed by professional training, extra personal and carers leave, employee assistance programs and extra paid parental leave.

The study also found that 40% of Australians are suffering from some form of mental ill-health due to the ongoing pandemic while the vast majority (80%) of employers said they are not tracking or measuring their employee mental health.

It's not all bad news though, as 44% of Australians feel their employer has increased available support since the pandemic began.

A further 57% said the support they received has made them a more loyal employee.