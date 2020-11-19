NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Mental health over financial health: Research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 19 NOV 2020   12:00PM

The MetLife 2020 Employee Benefit Trends Study found the majority of Australian workers feel their mental health is the most important aspect to focus on in the wake of COVID-19.

Around 70% of workers said mental health is the most important thing to focus on, compared to 27% who said they were most concerned about their financial health.

Almost half (40%) of employees said their employer doesn't offer any support to improve mental wellbeing, and 50% said they are not being offered financial health support.

Interestingly, MetLife found that while 73% of employers claim to offer flexible work arrangements, only 53% of employees said they have flexible work options available to them.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

This is significant as the study found 78% of employees located in the physical workplace feel exposed to COVID-19 and feel t risk of getting sick while doing their job.

The study found that flexible work arrangements as a 'must have' employee benefit, followed by professional training, extra personal and carers leave, employee assistance programs and extra paid parental leave.

The study also found that 40% of Australians are suffering from some form of mental ill-health due to the ongoing pandemic while the vast majority (80%) of employers said they are not tracking or measuring their employee mental health.

It's not all bad news though, as 44% of Australians feel their employer has increased available support since the pandemic began.

A further 57% said the support they received has made them a more loyal employee.

Read more: Mental healthMetLifeCOVID-19Employee Benefit Trends Study
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
RBA measures not solely due to COVID: Treasury
Climate change greater threat than COVID: Report
APRA reduces ERS reporting for funds
ATO prepares for end of ERS
AMP extends life insurance APL
Chief economist update: Not out of the woods
Australians drain $35bn from super
Life insurers recognised for innovation
Keep spending and investing: Lowe
Hostplus freezes premiums
Editor's Choice
FPA board member joins new firm
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:43PM
Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) board member Julie Matheson has joined Peloton Partners.
Industry fund names new group insurer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund has ended its longstanding relationship with OnePath, naming a new group insurer to take over in the New Year.
Court rules insurers to cover COVID-19
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The NSW Court of Appeal has ruled pandemic exclusions are invalid, and insurers will have to cover COVID-19; a ruling that has seen IAG go into a trading halt.
New trustee for Spaceship
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
Spaceship Super is aiming to achieve better member outcomes with the appointment of a new trustee.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sl20ykeR