Superannuation
ME Bank pays industry funds no dividends
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   12:07PM

Senator Tim Wilson has argued industry super funds' ownership of ME Bank is at odds with the sole purpose test as the bank has yet to pay dividends.

Following ME Bank's controversial decision to slash redraw balances on some legacy home loans, and subsequent backtrack, the bank's relationship with the 26 industry funds that own it has come under fire.

At an urgent hearing of the House of Representatives economics standing committee Tim Wilson questioned ME Bank chief executive James McPhee.

At issue was whether the bank has ever paid dividends to the 26 industry superannuation funds that own the bank (including AustralianSuper, Hostplus and UniSuper).

"If you've got a sole purpose test that money is supposed to be invested on behalf of members to make a profit and huge volumes of capital is invested in a bank that doesn't pay any dividends, that seems like a contradiction," Wilson said.

McPhee said the funds' investments in the bank allowed the bank to grow, with the possibility of future profits.

Asked whether ME Bank was considered a member service or an investment by the 26 funds that own it, McPhee said that was a question for the funds.

"Has there been any discussion around providing dividends?" Wilson asked.

McPhee said the internal capital ME Bank is generating through profits is sufficient, so a dividend payment may be on the horizon.

In 2017, he said, the industry funds that own the bank did provide a capital injection.

Wilson then moved on to questioning McPhee about ME Bank's relationship with a program run by the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

ACTU Member Connect chair Tony Beck, who ME Bank employs as a consultant, was brought up by Wilson as a possible connection.

During the previous hearing of the committee, Wilson had also asked Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean whether ISA employs Beck.

"Tony works very closely with the Australian Banking Association," McPhee said.

"I represent ME Bank to the ABA but Tony was a previous employee of the bank and we've kept him on to manage the relationship."

McPhee said Beck assists with various tasks required of ME Bank by the ABA, such as preparing material for committees.

Beck has been contacted for comment by Financial Standard.

"He's sort of secretarial support then?" Wilson asked.

"Sort of," McPhee said.

ME Bank pays ACTU Member Connect for distribution of home loan products and promoting the bank on work sites.

Asked how much ME Bank pays ACTU Member Connect, McPhee at first did not name an amount but he said the relationship was arms-length and purely commercial.

Questioned again, he said $525,000 was the annual fee for the agreement.

McPhee said 13% of ME Bank's home loans were referred through the ACTU Member Connect program.

