Mawhinney ban overturned, to face retrial

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 15 SEP 2022   3:59PM

Mayfair 101 managing director James Mawhinney has had his 20-year ban overturned and will return to the Federal Court to have his case reheard.

The Full Bench of the Federal Court said ASIC's case against Mawhinney lacked procedural fairness as the regulator didn't seek certain findings of contraventions which were later relied on by the presiding judge in handing down the ban. Mawhinney has also been awarded indemnity costs as a result.

A retrial has been ordered and interim injunctions imposed on Mawhinney in August 2020 have been reinstated. These restrain him or any company he is involved in from receiving or soliciting funds in connection with a financial product; advertising or promoting a financial product; and moving any assets received in connection with a product offshore.

The Federal Court said Mawhinney's case is "very exceptional" and acknowledged that it "involves issues concerning the need for protection of the public from potentially serious harm", ASIC said. It also said that, in the initial trial, ASIC was operating under what it now accepts to be a mistaken view of the law.

Commenting, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the regulator will consider the judgment very carefully and evaluate its next steps.

"ASIC took this case to protect the public from the risk of significant financial harm arising from what we believed to be serious misconduct. Mayfair, under Mr Mawhinney's direction, marketed high-risk products as low risk. Almost 500 people invested in the Mayfair 101 group and they are still owed a total of approximately $211 million," she said.

Meanwhile, Mawhinney said he is grateful of the outcome.

"This is a significant step forward for our noteholders who have had their lives turned upside down by ASIC's misguided enforcement actions," he said.

Mawhinney said his legal team has commenced work to contest the case in the High Court, rather than have it remitted back to the lower court.

