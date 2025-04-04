Newspaper icon
Market turmoil hits portfolios

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 4 APR 2025   12:32PM

Following US President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, major stock indexes on Wall Street dropped as much as 6%, losing $4.9 trillion (US$3.1 trillion) in market value, marking the largest decline since March 2020.

VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive Arian Neiron said the tariff announcement has marked a sudden change in investor sentiment.

"It was only a few months ago that American exceptionalism was the topic du jour and the appetite for US assets with a negative equity risk premium was near-insatiable. Now, with Trump's new 'Liberation Day' tariffs representing a seismic shift to global trade, we have observed a marked change from idealism to hyper-realism," Neiron said.

"Uncertainty will most likely prevail in the near term, and Australia is not immune, with the federal government being put to vote in the coming quarter and interest rates appearing to be stuck in a holding pattern."

Neiron reinforced that diversification will continue to be important to protect portfolios as uncertainty continues, as opportunities for positive returns can be found.

"Turbulence notwithstanding, opportunities can be found in markets previously overlooked. Globally, there are significant valuation dispersions, particularly in emerging markets that may be well-positioned for shifts to global supply chains and a weakening US dollar, the caveat being that demand comes from outside the US - but the tariff contagion could hamper that," Neiron said.

"Gold should continue to thrive off the Trump administration's policy-induced uncertainty, while gold producers could benefit from foreign currency depreciations triggered by the global tariffs - perhaps even resuming their traditional role as a leveraged play to gold."

T. Rowe Price portfolio manager of the global growth equity strategy Scott Berg said while the market reaction has been extreme, more will be known in the coming weeks.

"There will be much additional news and data to digest before we can draw firm conclusions about [the] announced tariffs," Berg said.

"We will be watching closely how the likely retaliation unfolds and responding actively in the portfolio as we get more certainty."

Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah said US consumers will overwhelmingly feel the brunt of the tariffs, and inflation pressures are likely to rise.

"The introduction of the 10% blanket tariffs on other trading partners further limits the potential for substitution, leaving importers - and ultimately consumers - with little choice but to absorb the full cost of rising prices in the near term," Shah said.

"As a result, inflation pressures are set to intensify. Current forecasts likely underestimate the upside risk, with estimates suggesting that tariffs alone could add as much as 1.4% to inflation.

"The combination of slowing growth and rising inflation creates an increasingly uneasy macro environment - one that bears some resemblance to stagflationary conditions, even if it doesn't fully meet the definition. This mix adds complexity to the policy outlook."

Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said this could impact the outlook for interest rate cuts at home as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monitors how Australia will be impacted by the hit to global growth.

"All up, [the] announcement is close to a worst-case scenario and the odds of a US/global recession have clearly increased. Much will turn on whether [the] announcements represent the end of global trade uncertainty, or just beginning," Bassanese said.

"For Australia, the net effect ... is that it poses much more downside risk to economic growth than upside risk to inflation - hence it adds to the case for an RBA rate cut as early as next month."

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Expert Feed

