Superannuation

Market performance fails to sway retirement confidence: State Street

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 19 JAN 2024   12:46PM

Despite positive investment market performance, Australians' retirement confidence is weakening, according to a State Street Global Advisors survey.

Contrary to expectations, State Street's Global Retirement Reality report found that factors like inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, housing costs, and medical expenses are most responsible for eroding retirement confidence.

Notably, these concerns outweighed other issues such as the availability of savings or the complexity of the superannuation and pension system.

"Clearly confidence in retirement is a function of much more than simple investment returns," it said.

State Street, however, sees a silver lining in retirement income policy.

The Retirement Income Covenant, with its objective to maximise, safeguard, and provide flexible access to retirement income, marks a step in the right direction.

The survey reaffirmed widespread support for the Covenant's principles, despite ongoing debates over policy details.

Notably, survey respondents predominantly favoured a retirement savings model that affords them flexibility in early years balanced by security in later years, loosely reflecting the Covenant's principles.

Yet, the survey underscores a persistent conundrum in the superannuation industry: longevity risk remains a partially unresolved issue.

State Street points out that developing holistic solutions to this problem has been intensified by Australians' historical reluctance to embrace annuities.

Nevertheless, the survey results showed "encouraging signs" that annuities may have turned a corner.

"Acceptance of some of the stereotypical negative statements about annuities has softened since 2022," State Street said.

"It isn't clear whether this softening is due to higher interest rates, or education or some other factor, but it does augur well for trustees looking to include longevity products in holistic retirement solutions."

Meanwhile, the State Street survey uncovered a decline in the emphasis Australian retirees place on sustainable investments in their superannuation fund.

In 2022, 67% of respondents in Australia "considered it important," but this fell to 56% in 2023.

Consequently, Australians have moved from having notably higher expectations than the rest of the world to having similar, or even lower, expectations of sustainability.

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

