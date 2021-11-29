Maple-Brown Abbott adds distribution role

Maple-Brown Abbott has appointed Vijay Srinivasan to the newly created role of national key account manager.

Srinivasan's role was created to help drive the distribution strategy with financial advisers, dealer groups, platforms and key accounts for its Australian equity, Asian equity and global emerging markets equity capabilities.

Srinivasan, who has more than 20 years' experience in wealth management, was most recently head of strategic accounts at Colonial First State (CFS).

Chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said Maple-Brown Abbott is expanding its internal distribution capability to further focus on building relationships in the wealth management channel for its existing Australian and Asian equity funds, as well as the recently launched Australian Value Opportunities and Asian Dividend Growth funds.

"This is our first internal role dedicated to building our presence and profile in Australia covering financial advisers, dealer groups, platforms and key accounts," Rahmani said.

"Building on nearly 40 years' managing Australian equities and almost 20 years' in Asian equities, we have a rich heritage providing innovative investment solutions for our clients and feel we are in a good position to add value to clients' investment portfolios.

"Mr Srinivasan's track record as a strategic sales leader in the wealth management industry and his strong relationships across market segments make him ideal to help us form strong relationships and build on our existing presence," Rahmani said.

Maple-Brown Abbott is also launching a global emerging market equity strategy which is expected be available to investors by mid 2022.