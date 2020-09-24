NEWS
Superannuation
Many who accessed ERS unsure of impact: Research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 24 SEP 2020   12:08PM

New research has identified that urgent short-term need for money is the main driver for people withdrawing their superannuation savings under the COVID-19 ERS scheme.

The study, conducted by the ARC Centre of Excellence in Population Aging Research (CEPAR) and Cbus, revealed that many people who withdrew their super were uncertain about the long-term consequences of their decision.

Over 3000 Cbus members who accessed the government's early release scheme were surveyed for the research.

The results found that the $10,000 limit constrained withdrawal amounts and most respondents withdrew the upper limit.

Additionally, around 25% of those surveyed withdrew almost their entire account balance.

Immediate financial need (59%) and concerns for future expenditures (27%) were the main reasons members gave for accessing savings.

"Some surveyed members expressed they are uncertain about the long-term consequences of their decisions," study co-author Susan Thorp, professor of economics at the University of Sydney Business School, said.

"Around one third of respondents said they were unsure about the impact of their withdrawal on their retirement balances, or had not thought about that, or did not care."

Co-author and professor of economics at the UNSW School of Risk and Actuarial Studies, Hazel Bateman, said they also compared respondents' estimates of the impact of their withdrawal with a projection of that impact based on assumptions made in Cbus guidance on the early release scheme for members.

"Around half of the survey respondents either underestimated or didn't estimate the impact of the withdrawal on their superannuation balance at retirement," Bateman said.

"These findings demonstrate that many withdrawers either could not or did not evaluate the impact of their decision."

Bateman added that those who spent longer thinking about their decision had more realistic expectations about the impact on their retirement and were half as likely to withdraw within a day.

"This shows that more attention to information is related to an attempt to assess impact on retirement balances," she said.

Cbus group executive brand, advocacy and product Robbie Campo said: "This research highlights the fundamental importance of the super systems cornerstones - compulsion, universality and adequacy. Cbus' membership recognises the importance of these principles to ensure all Australians can enjoy a dignified and secure retirement."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

