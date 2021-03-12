NEWS
Investment
Managed accounts FUM inch to $100bn
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAR 2021   11:55AM

Managed accounts assets reached a record $95.2 billion at the end of 2020 thanks in part to stock markets rebounding.

According to the Institute of Managed Account Professionals chair Toby Potter, the sector is stronger than ever and will continue to improve its offering to clients, despite consolidations and a flurry of advice groups moving between providers.

"We are seeing considerable focus on innovation from providers and managers to continue to develop greater capability," he said.

IMAP and Milliman calculated a $15.5 billion rise in managed accounts funds under management from June 2020. Net inflows in the six months to December 2020 was $7 billion.

"The investment markets for the second half of 2020 were significantly more positive than the first half. The value of the ASX/S&P200 Accumulation Index rose 13.2% over the period, (compared with the decrease of 10.42% decrease in the prior six months). This will have materially advanced the value of holdings as Australian equities make up a significant share of assets in both direct and managed fund form," Milliman principal and head of investment solutions for Asia-Pacific Victor Huang said.

Separately managed accounts hold the lion's share of assets at $45.1 billion (up 54% year on year) followed by managed discretionary account services at $38.9 billion (up 28% year on year).

Potter said the significant increase in SMA assets reflect a one-off legal transition of a large platform's FUM from the "other services" category as it changed the legal structure under which it operated, as well as organic and market growth.

About 47 firms participated in the latest FUM census, which is conducted every six months.

Editor's Choice
Ironbark fund swaps managers
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
An Aussie broad-cap equities fund distributed by Ironbark is transitioning to a new fund manager, as the boutique managing it pivots away from broad-caps to small caps.
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
Lawyers for Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State in its ongoing case against ASIC have told the court the parties have no intention of admitting to any contraventions in relation to Essential Super and an alleged $22 million in conflicted remuneration.
Turnbull calls out Wilson, Bragg
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:51PM
Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has turned on his former colleagues, Tim Wilson and Andrew Bragg, saying their proposal to give people access to super to spend in the housing market is "just wrong".
Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
The corporate regulator has slightly softened its accusations against Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney - saying he wasn't consciously dishonest, just irresponsible.
