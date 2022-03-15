Managed accounts FUM at $131bn

Strong inflows and solid market performance underpinned significant growth in the managed accounts sector, according to the latest data released by Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP) and Milliman.

As at 31 December 2021, funds under management (FUM) in managed accounts stood at $131 billion, an increase of $21.06 billion in the six months from 30 June 2021. At that time FUM held in managed accounts totalled $111 billion.

Participants in the census ranged from the large platforms, banks, and MDA Providers through to individual licensees.

IMAP chair Toby Potter said that the growth rate in managed accounts is almost approaching 40% per year.

"This growth is up from approximately 30% p.a. as recently as June 2021. The increased use of managed accounts, MDA and SMA, is a good thing not just for the value added in dollar terms, but because it is achieved through personal advice provided to clients," Potter said.

"The value which the systematic approach of managed accounts embodies is even more critical in the worldwide crisis we are currently facing."

Milliman's practice leader, Australia Victor Huang added: "The investment markets grew steadily in the last half of 2021, with the value of the ASX/S&P 200 Accumulation Index experiencing a modest 3.8% over the period, (compared with the 12.9% increase in the prior six months).

"The level of volatility was definitely higher in the current period, requiring skillful portfolio management for both the short and longer term."

This iteration of the FUM Census was produced using managed account data provided by 49 companies.