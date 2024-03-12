Newspaper icon
Managed account FUM closes in on $200bn milestone

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 12 MAR 2024   12:25PM

According to the latest figures, there is now about $195 billion held in managed accounts - up $33 billion in the six months to December end.

The IMAP Census of Managed Accounts FUM shows the total grew by some 20.47% in the six-month period to hit $194.85 billion. This is an annual increase of $50.3 billion.

The bulk is held in separately managed accounts (SMAs), being $108.82 billion, while managed discretionary accounts (MDAs) hold $61.64 billion. In the 12 months to 31 December 2023, these numbers went up 35% and 23.1% respectively.

Inflows in the second half of last year totalled $15 billion.

"The investment markets have recorded improved growth in the second half of 2023 with a 7.6% increase in the value of the ASX / S&P 200 Accumulation Index, giving an annual growth rate of 12.11% in 2023," Milliman practice leader, Australia Victor Huang said.

"The subsiding inflation data, receding recession risk, along with the tech sector growth were key drivers for the strong equity performance and provides a positive platform for growth in 2024. Concerns around service inflation remaining elevated and geopolitical uncertainty around the US election continue to be potential headwinds."

Also commenting on the increase, IMAP chair Toby Potter said: "The platform providers' expansive use of SMAs as a vehicle to service the adviser/licensee market help drive FUM growth. MDAs are continuing to grow too helped by the tailoring, efficient implementation, and operation of MDA programs."

"The widespread adoption of managed accounts by licensees, their advisers, and by their clients is creating efficiencies in advice practices, and benefitting from professional portfolio management and the ability to manage diversified portfolios more effectively."

The data was collected from 46 large and smaller organisations, including BT Panorama, Clime Asset Management, DASH, Elston, HUB24, Insignia Financial, Macquarie, and Praemium.

MDA, IMAP, Census of Managed Accounts FUM, Victor Huang, BT Panorama, Clime Asset Management, DASH, Elston, Insignia Financial, Macquarie, Milliman, Praemium, Toby Potter
