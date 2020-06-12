Major OneVue shareholder says IRESS bid too low

Billionaire investor and OneVue shareholder Alex Waislitz says IRESS's offer to acquire OVH for 40 cents a share is a far cry from the company's actual value.

Waislitz's Thorney Opportunities and related companies started buying stock in the company in August last year at 44 cents a share and gradually built their position, including buying at as low as 11 cents a share in late March.

They now own 14.96% of the company.

Speaking in a video update for shareholders of Thorney Opportunities (TOP) this week, Waislitz said IRESS's bid of 40 cents a share only takes OVH back to pre-COVID levels when the company is operationally strong.

"..We are happy that they [IRESS] have recognised the opportunity but we don't think that price reflects the true value and the strategic value of what Connie [Mckeage] has built," he said.

"So, whilst we are happy to engage with them, we don't think the price on the table is yet sufficient to reward either TOP or TEK [Thorney Technologies, another ASX- listed investment vehicle ] shareholders for what we've identified.

"Great that it's recovered on the basis of the bid but still not enough to satisfy us in what we know is a [sic] industry with great tailwind."

Waislitz said Thorney likes OVH, will keep investing in it and doesn't want to sell out too cheaply.

"OneVue is a good company, it's probably not a well understood company," he said.

"I think Connie's done a great job operationally, perhaps not as good at explaining her story to the investment community [and] that left the opportunity for IRESS which is a good business itself to come in and I think be opportunistic. But we will be doing our best to see that they reward the shareholders fairly."

IRESS's June 1 offer of 40 cents a share offer was endorsed by OneVue's board and is expected to go to a shareholder vote in early September. It came at a time when OneVue's $31 million in recoveries from Sargon Capital entities were put under a cloud as Sargon's Chinese lender Taiping Trustees made fresh claims to proceeds of sales from Madison and Sequoia shares.

OVH's recoveries from sale of other Sargon operating businesses like Diversa and CCSL are also under certainty as multiple Sargon debtors fight out for the proceeds in court.

"I am a believer in free markets and if people think it's too low, someone will step up with an offer. You have to remember, there is a pre-condition that it [the offered price] has to reviewed by an independent valuer who decides if the price is fair," OneVue chief executive and shareholder Connie Mckeage told Financial Standard.

She said OVH will not spend company money on funding Wexted Advisors' enquiries into Sargon Capital's affairs as its liquidators.

Waislitz is digging in his heels when many of the company's shareholders have sold down their holdings as IRESS's offer pulled up the stock from 24 cents at May end to over 37 cents since. Moelis Australia sold about $3.5 million worth of OVH shares on June 1.