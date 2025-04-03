Newspaper icon
Magellan names infrastructure co-leads

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 3 APR 2025   2:20PM

Two Magellan Financial Group portfolio managers have stepped into leadership roles ahead of investment chief Gerald Stack's departure in July.

Stack is the lead portfolio manager for the firm's four infrastructure funds and the head of investments.

Ben McVicar and Ofer Karliner have now become co-heads of global infrastructure.

Magellan is yet to say who will take on the broader head of investments role.

Karliner has more than 25 years' experience in investment, including more than a decade in infrastructure investment. In addition to being co-head of the team, he is vice-chair of Magellan's investment committee and a member of the macro committee.

He joined Magellan in 2016 in the infrastructure, transport and industrials team, looking after company analysis and portfolio management functions.

He was promoted to portfolio manager one year later.

Before joining Magellan, Karliner provided independent infrastructure research, which followed four years as a senior analyst within Colonial First State Global Asset Management's global listed infrastructure team.

Previous roles include head of transport infrastructure at CP2 and various senior roles at Macquarie Securities and the New South Wales Roads and Traffic Authority in Australia.

McVicar joined Magellan in 2013 as an investment analyst in the infrastructure team and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2017. He subsequently became sector head of infrastructure and industrials in late 2022.

Before that, McVicar spent half a decade as an equity analyst at Credit Suisse, covering Australian utilities. He also covered small caps, energy and telecoms sectors during this time.

Magellan chief executive Sophia Rahmani said she was "delighted" to confirm Ben McVicar and Ofer Karliner as co-heads of Infrastructure.

As two of Magellan's long-standing Infrastructure portfolio managers, Ben and Ofer bring deep experience and continued stability to the team and our clients. Ben and Ofer lead a team of portfolio managers who have worked together at Magellan for nine years. We are confident that Ben and Ofer's strong working relationship will continue to add value to our clients' portfolios."

