Investment

Magellan loses $5bn in fortnight

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 14 MAR 2022   12:28PM

Magellan Financial Group reported another massive outflow in which $5 billion left the ASX-listed fund manager in two weeks.

This brings total funds under management to $69.1 billion as at March 11.

Some $4.7 billion of the most recent outflows came from institutional investors, while $300 million came from the retail business.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, the parent firm of First Sentier Investors, pulled about 9.9 million ordinary shares from Magellan, which came with a 5.31% voting power.

One fortnight beforehand, FUM dipped well below $80 billion at $77.2 billion.

Since the end of September 2021's balance of $113.3 billion, FUM has drastically dropped by 39%.

Other institutional investors have followed suit since UK fund manager St James's Place pulled a $23 billion mandate last December.

This was followed by a reshuffle at the executive level. Brett Cairns resigned as chief executive and chair Hamish Douglass took an indefinite leave of absence.

The firm's co-founder Chris Mackay stepped in to oversee the portfolio management of Magellan's global equity mandate, while Hamish McLennan was named interim chair.

Kirsten Morton is currently acting as chief executive.

Magellan's share price declined to a five-year low of $13.83 at the time of writing. It traded over $73 in early 2020.

