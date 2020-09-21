Magellan, Barclays back new firm

Magellan Financial Group and Barclays have signed on as foundation investors in a new financial services firm which is launching with former Challenger chief Brian Benari as its chief executive.

Barrenjoey Capital Partners is slated for a mid-2021 launch, and is led by Benari as chief, Guy Fowler as the executive chair and John Cincotta, Matt Hanning and Chris Williams as other founding partners.

The firm will provide corporate and strategic advisory, equity and debt capital markets underwriting, cash equities, research, prime brokerage and fixed income services in Australia.

Magellan will have a 40% economic interest in Barrenjoey (funded via a new use of 1.2 million shares and $90 million of cash), a 4.99% voting interest and a board position filled by Magellan chief executive Brett Cairns.

It will also provide a $50 million working capital facility, and have no day-to-day operational involvement.

"Magellan is delighted to be a founding partner of Barrenjoey. We believe the partnership model that leaves control, equity ownership and core decision making with executives is proven and powerful," Cairns said.

"This partnership model was adopted historically by many investment banks but unfortunately seems to have disappeared over 20 years. By offering true ownership and autonomy to staff, we believe that Barrenjoey will be able to attract the best and brightest talent in the country providing clients with the best possible service and outcomes."

In addition to the announced executives, Ken MacKenzie will join in early 2021 as senior strategy partner, providing counsel to chief executives, chairs, boards, executive teams and business owners in developing and executives on long-term strategy.

Former Barclays Australia chief Cynthia Whelan will also join as s senior adviser.

Barclays will invest $45 million for a 9.99% economic interest and a 4.99% voting interest. It has also entered into a cooperation agreement with Barrenjoey covering global product distribution, research, cross border advisory and debt capital markets, as well as making available significant balance sheet capacity for Barrenjoey to support its clients.

"We see Australia as an attractive and important financial services market. With Barrenjoey's ambitions in the domestic market and our focus on cross-border business, we see this as a compelling strategic investment," Barclays Bank PLC president Paul Compton said.

"This opportunity enables us to complement our existing presence, leverage our global infrastructure and assets, providing access to Australian opportunities for our global clients while at the same time ensuring a strong financial return on Barclays' investment in Barrenjoey.

"We are pleased to be a foundation investor in Barrenjoey and also to have made available significant balance sheet capacity so that Barrenjoey can support its clients to meet their aspirations."