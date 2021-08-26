Madison delivers for Clime one year on

One year after it was acquired, Madison Financial Group has helped boost the performance of parent company Clime Investment Management.

Madison, which Clime acquired in June 2020, contributed $3.6 million to the group's FY21 revenue.

Madison now has $3.8 billion in funds under advice and $45 million of in-force premiums.

Chief executive Annick Donat said despite the legislative challenges, Madison met its FY21 profit targets.

"Throughout the integration of Madison into Clime, our strategy has been underpinned by a balance of established practices on the one hand and innovation through technology and fresh adviser talent on the other," she said.

Additionally, Donat is seeing a steady growth in the number of referrals.

"Our advisers have seen increased demand for advice from consumers and with the combined advice and investment capabilities offered by our team, our business has seen a steady increase of average revenue per practice," she said.

The group recorded statutory net profit of $2.3 million, up from a whopping $397,000 reported in FY20.

The Clime board and leadership team recently ousted former interim chief executive and non-executive director Neil Schafer at an extraordinary general meeting.

Schafer told Financial Standard at the time: "My real concern is that shareholders are not fully informed about the underlying issues at Clime. It appears that the extraordinary general meeting was called not in the best interest of shareholders but for very personal reasons. It was embarrassing that the chair at the meeting, John Abernethy, refused to answer almost every question put to him by shareholders. I have worked with some fantastic people at Clime and wish them every success."