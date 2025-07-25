Macquarie suffers first strike on pay package

Macquarie Group suffered its first strike against its remuneration report at the annual general meeting yesterday, with 25.4% of shareholders expressing their dissatisfaction.

Macquarie Group chair Glenn Stevens told the meeting that senior leaders are aware of the company's compliance failures and how the "risk shortcomings" are not adequately addressed in the remuneration report.

The group has been under intense scrutiny from ASIC in recent years. Currently, ASIC is suing Macquarie Securities, the broking arm, for repeated and systemic misleading conduct in its short-sale reporting to the market operator, supposedly misreporting millions of trades for 14 years.

Another action relates to Macquarie Bank's "multiple and significant compliance failures" relating to its futures-dealing business and over-the-counter derivatives trade reporting.

"Where shortcomings are identified, the board holds staff accountable, seeks to incentivise future improvement and reflects on what the issue might tell us about the organisation's culture," Stevens said in his address.

"This was the approach adopted in response to the licence conditions imposed earlier this year by ASIC on Macquarie Bank. There were remuneration impacts for several executive committee members and others, and these impacts also incorporated incentives for all senior executives to resolve the issues."

This is the first-ever strike on the remuneration report Macquarie Group has been hit with.

The 2025 remuneration report shows that Macquarie Group managing director and chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake would take home in excess of $24 million in FY25. This includes a fixed remuneration of $1.5 million and $15.8 million of retained profit share.

Ben Way, the head of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), would be compensated $12.7 million in total.

The head of Macquarie Capital, Michael J Silverton, has a pay packet of $11.7 million.

"So far as remuneration impacts are concerned, this will be an FY26 matter, about which the board will come to a view over the period ahead," Stevens said.

"I also acknowledge that, while Macquarie's remuneration system is strongly supported by shareholders, a number of shareholders have the view that the board has not adequately reflected risk shortcomings in our FY25 decisions."

In a June-quarter performance update, the group made a profit of $3.7 billion, up 5% year on year, boasting it's had "56 years on unbroken profitability".

MAM's net profit contribution was down due to the timing of investment-related income from asset realisations, partially offset by an increase in performance fees.

MAM had $945.8 billion in assets under management (AUM) as at June 30. The private markets business had $389 billion in AUM; it raised $3.5 billion in new equity in the three months.

During the period, Macquarie Group agreed to divest its North American and European public investments businesses to Nomura but retained the public investments business in Australia. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025.