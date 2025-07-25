Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Macquarie suffers first strike on pay package

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUL 2025   12:45PM

Macquarie Group suffered its first strike against its remuneration report at the annual general meeting yesterday, with 25.4% of shareholders expressing their dissatisfaction.

Macquarie Group chair Glenn Stevens told the meeting that senior leaders are aware of the company's compliance failures and how the "risk shortcomings" are not adequately addressed in the remuneration report.

The group has been under intense scrutiny from ASIC in recent years. Currently, ASIC is suing Macquarie Securities, the broking arm, for repeated and systemic misleading conduct in its short-sale reporting to the market operator, supposedly misreporting millions of trades for 14 years.

Another action relates to Macquarie Bank's "multiple and significant compliance failures" relating to its futures-dealing business and over-the-counter derivatives trade reporting.

"Where shortcomings are identified, the board holds staff accountable, seeks to incentivise future improvement and reflects on what the issue might tell us about the organisation's culture," Stevens said in his address.

"This was the approach adopted in response to the licence conditions imposed earlier this year by ASIC on Macquarie Bank. There were remuneration impacts for several executive committee members and others, and these impacts also incorporated incentives for all senior executives to resolve the issues."

This is the first-ever strike on the remuneration report Macquarie Group has been hit with.

The 2025 remuneration report shows that Macquarie Group managing director and chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake would take home in excess of $24 million in FY25. This includes a fixed remuneration of $1.5 million and $15.8 million of retained profit share.

Ben Way, the head of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), would be compensated $12.7 million in total.

The head of Macquarie Capital, Michael J Silverton, has a pay packet of $11.7 million.

"So far as remuneration impacts are concerned, this will be an FY26 matter, about which the board will come to a view over the period ahead," Stevens said.

"I also acknowledge that, while Macquarie's remuneration system is strongly supported by shareholders, a number of shareholders have the view that the board has not adequately reflected risk shortcomings in our FY25 decisions."

In a June-quarter performance update, the group made a profit of $3.7 billion, up 5% year on year, boasting it's had "56 years on unbroken profitability".

MAM's net profit contribution was down due to the timing of investment-related income from asset realisations, partially offset by an increase in performance fees.

MAM had $945.8 billion in assets under management (AUM) as at June 30. The private markets business had $389 billion in AUM; it raised $3.5 billion in new equity in the three months.

During the period, Macquarie Group agreed to divest its North American and European public investments businesses to Nomura but retained the public investments business in Australia. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025.

Read more: Macquarie GroupASICMAMMacquarie BankBen WayGlenn StevensMacquarie Asset ManagementMacquarie CapitalMacquarie SecuritiesMichael J SilvertonNomuraShemara Wikramanayake
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie chief financial officer steps down
ASIC loses appeal against Finder Wallet
Two more Shield Master Fund advisers banned
FAAA fights to reignite Dixon inquiry
ASIC bans investment scammer
ASIC sues Fortnum Private Wealth
ASIC fines advice groups over unregistered advisers
Funeral insurer fined $4.75m
James Mawhinney contravened law: Federal Court
Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses

Editor's Choice

Cbus deputy chief executive resigns

ELIZA BAVIN
Cbus will be on the hunt for a new deputy chief executive as Marianne Walker resigns.

Macquarie suffers first strike on pay package

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Group suffered its first strike against its remuneration report at the annual general meeting yesterday, with 25.4% of shareholders expressing their dissatisfaction.

Treasury opens consult on non-compete reforms

ELIZA BAVIN
Treasury is looking into whether it will extend the ban on non-compete clauses to include high-income workers.

Two more Shield Master Fund advisers banned

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC has banned another two former financial advisers of MWL Financial Services that were involved in investing clients' superannuation into the Shield Master Fund, as well as other breaches of obligations.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media