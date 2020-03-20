NEWS
Investment
Macquarie shares halve in COVID-19 sell-off
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAR 2020   12:42PM

Macquarie stock has plummeted amid the COVID-19 sell-off, with shares taking a further 12.9% dive on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 sell-off (February 21), Macquarie shares have taken a 47.6% hit.

At the time of writing, the financial services powerhouse was trading up 7.24% at $85.04. Yesterday they hit a three-year low of $78.13.

Marcus Today chief operating officer Chris Conway told Financial Standard its Macquarie Group's global institutional standing that has seen its share price plummet.

"Macquarie is just so plugged into the global financial system, more so than the local banks which have huge residential loan books," he said.

"It is much more interconnected in a system that is creaking under significant stress and it would have much more counterparty risk... precisely because it is a big institutional player.

"All of that said, I would back Macquarie to know how to make money coming out of this... but there will be some pain on the way down."

He argued the bank's capital solutions would likely take a hit during the current downturn.

"Macquarie's capital facing business, which accounts for 25% of revenue, will likely take a big hit as M&A and corporate activity dries up," Conway said.

"But there might be opportunities coming out the other side and as companies raise capital."

Macquarie's real assets business could also be badly hit in the current environment, Conway argued.

"The MIRA business (infrastructure and real assets) which accounts for 75% of Macquarie's revenue is funded by cheap debt but could be hurt very badly by a disruption in credit markets - it could choke those businesses which have been so lucrative," he said.

IG market analyst Kyle Rodda told Financial Standard financials have been hit here just as much as they have globally.

"The bank stocks have been hit pretty hard as the market prices in a low interest rate regime here and across the globe," he said.

"Effectively, because of how considerable the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak will be on the Australian and global economy, markets are pricing in a world where central banks will have to keep rates effectively at 0%, and will have to launch massive QE programs to stimulate economic growth and stabilize the financial system.

"This environment is poison to bank profits, because such a low rate environment squeezes their net interest margins."

Australian investors are looking to our global counterparts for guidance, Rodda said.

"I think the markets are looking at the European and Japanese experiences in the past when it comes to these policies, and concluding that it could be a tough economic environment for the banks for quite some time," he said.

"Throw on top of this a likely fall in house prices, an increase in defaults or arrears from lenders as unemployment jumps - and the banks are bearing the brunt of a lot of the problems hurled up by COVID-19."

Conway also believes the future doesn't look too bright for the banks.

"As for the big banks, I see tougher times ahead," he said.

"Bank profits will continue to come under pressure as funding gets more expensive and net interest margins contract."

He warned that retail investors were unlikely to see dividends for the foreseeable future.

"Although the banks are far better placed than during the GFC, with much stronger balance sheets, they may still need to raise capital. Dividends are under serious threat," Conway said.

"A deposit guarantee from the government (like during the GFC) or something similar might be necessary as well but everything possible would be done to ensure the banks survive. If they fail, we have far bigger problems."

Medallion Financial Group managing director Michael Wayne said the banks have a difficult task ahead of them, with governance and risk management likely to suffer during this period of financial slowdown.

"This all comes in the wake of the Royal Commission which raised a key question, how they are going to maintain business and revenue momentum while upgrading governance and risk management?" He said.

"Delivering cultural change and addressing reputational damage is all well and good, but one would have to believe that it will take resources away from 'profit centres' and constrain non-interest income in a bid to prioritise community expectations over shareholder expectations.

"Given the pressure on net interest margins and non-interest income, there is little doubt management will have a significant focus on costs."

The big four have witnessed similar blows to Macquarie since the beginning of the COVID-19 sell-off. CBA has fallen 31.1% since February 21, however at the time of writing was trading up 4.15%.

"CBA has been the real stand out with the remain banks NAB, ANZ, WBC performing similar," Wayne said.

"It's always difficult to know with certainty what's driven the moves and the discrepancy. CBA historically trades on a premium to the other big banks however the divergent performance is likely driven by the different composition of each banks loan book."

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 sell-off Westpac has fallen 43.7%, however was trading up 7.36% at the time of writing. ANZ has fallen 44.9% during the sell-off, and was trading up 5% in the first hour of trade. NAB has suffered a 46.8% drop since February 21, but was up 6.52% at the time of writing.

However, the big four's fortunes are unlikely to turn around just yet, Claude Walker, founder of A Rich Life argued.

"I think Australian financials are a bad place to be invested right now because of the significant risk that a recession crashes property prices," he said.

"Absent strong government health policies to contain the virus, as in Singapore, we will almost certainly see a large rise in defaults."

The Australian government has been too slow to act on the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker said.

"At the moment, our government seems to think money can solve a pandemic. It cannot," he said.

"Only through proper health policies: temperature checks at every building, and on public transport, rapid testing for all suspected cases, mandatory quarantine for suspected cases and contact tracing for all confirmed cases can the government save the economy from a very dire decent.

"At the moment, our government has been too slow to act on these measures, but once they take the problem seriously we could see a turnaround in three to six months."

Governmental action now could help save Australia's property market, Walker argued.

"Most importantly, strong fast action could really help preserve the property market. If the government doesn't act faster and harder to contain the virus, you can be sure banks will have a hard time," he said.

"Our chief medical officer commented recently that it's still ok to shake hands. With friends like that the banks do not need enemies!"

Conway says the big four's luck will improve over the long term.

"It will be a very tough time for financials but the big four and Macquarie are some of the strongest financial institutions in the world," he said.

"They will survive and in the case of Macquarie, thrive."

Read more: CBAANZNABChris ConwayClaude WalkerKyle RoddaMacquarie GroupMichael WayneWestpac
