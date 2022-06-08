Macquarie Asset Management appoints chief sustainability officer

Macquarie Asset Management has hired from Mastercard to fill the role of chief sustainability officer.

Kristina Kloberdanz has been appointed to lead the asset manager's plans to become a leader in sustainable asset management, including its net zero by 2040 targets.

Kloberdanz joins from Mastercard where she held the same role for the last five years. Prior to that she was responsible for IBM's global corporate sustainability strategy.

"We want to become a global leader in sustainable asset management - not just because it's the right thing to do for our communities and the environment, but because we firmly believe that integrating sustainability and ESG drives better investment performance for our clients," Macquarie Asset Management's Ben Way said.

"To achieve our ambition, we need the very best people in our business who are experts and strong leaders in this space. Working together, they can offer new perspectives, challenge our ways of thinking, and foster innovation and partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristina to Macquarie and know she will play an important role in driving progress across our sustainability priorities and commitments - ensuring every investment we make is aligned with our vision to deliver positive impact for everyone."

Also commenting on her appointments, Kloberdanz said Macquarie Asset Management has a central and critical role to play in progressing towards a more sustainable world.

"I am joining a highly talented and committed team, that is passionate about its sustainability journey and energised by the opportunity to make a difference," she said.

"While we have a significant task ahead, particularly as we seek to decarbonise our global portfolio, I'm excited and optimistic about the progress and commitments Macquarie has made to its communities, clients, employees and stakeholders."