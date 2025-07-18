Macquarie AM closes $6bn European infra strategy

Macquarie Asset Management has raised a total of €3.5 billion ($6.3bn) at the final close of its first dedicated European infrastructure debt fund.

The Macquarie European Infrastructure Debt Fund (MEID) has raised €1.2 billion ($2.1bn) upon the fund's final close, with an additional €2.3 billion ($4.1bn) raised from separately managed accounts.

Designed for insurance companies and pension fund investors, MEID invests into high quality infrastructure debt assets aligned to Solvency II regulations, Macquarie AM said.

MEID has a diverse portfolio of 24 European infrastructure debt investments and is over 80% deployed.

These investments span across renewables - solar and wind; digital - fibre and data centres; transportation and adjacent assets - roads, rail, ferries, motorway services; and other energy assets, Macquarie AM added.

It comes as institutional investors increase allocations to infrastructure debt, which acts as an "inflation hedge" to a portfolio, and offers attractive risk-adjusted returns, compared to similarly rated corporate bonds.

Commenting, Macquarie AM head of infrastructure and investment grade private credit EMEA Tom van Rijsewijk said: "Recent market volatility has highlighted the need from institutional investors for diversified portfolios that can provide long-term stable returns, and experienced managers with deep knowledge of this asset class."

The final close continues the firm's growth trajectory in the sector, as it has deployed €12.5 billion ($22.3bn) across the infrastructure debt space since inception.