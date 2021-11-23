NEWS
Investment

Macquarie AM acquires logistics real estate portfolio

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 NOV 2021   11:59AM

Macquarie Asset Management acquired a €63 million portfolio of CityFlex properties in Poland from commercial real estate developer 7R on behalf of one of its managed accounts.

The 80,000 square metre last-mile logistics portfolio is comprised of four newly completed assets and two facilities under construction. It occupies prime locations near key urban and industrial centres including Gdansk, Lodz, and Wroclaw.

The properties are 100% leased and have strong access to key road, sea, and air transport. The portfolio's latest investment is a facility in Lodz and increases MAM's footprint in the Polish logistics real estate sector to approximately 480,000 square metres.

"The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the vital role the logistics real estate sector plays in underpinning efficient global supply chains," Macquarie Asset Management co-head real estate team in Europe Dana Gibson said.

"As the demand for strategically located facilities with strong sustainability credentials continues to grow, we are delighted to continue our partnership with 7R in Poland and to secure this high-quality portfolio."

7R chief capital markets officer Lukasz Jachna added: "Building the first last-mile logistics network in Poland, which covers all key city locations with 7R's urban warehouses and partnering with Macquarie is an excellent example of cooperation between capital and development."

