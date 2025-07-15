Newspaper icon
MA Financial gives $200m to legal finance platform

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUL 2025   12:22PM

MA Financial Group is providing a $200 million warehouse facility to JustFund to provide wider access to legal assistance for those going through divorce or separation.

JustFund offers flexible finance based on a person's "likely relationship settlement", irrespective of their credit score, income or employment, particularly in favour of low-income earners.

The lending facility will enable the platform to significantly expand its operations and enable access for thousands more Australians seeking fair and affordable legal support.

"Divorce doesn't discriminate. Separation affects Australians from all walks of life - including those who appear financially comfortable on paper, but whose assets are tied up in property or frozen by virtue of the legal process," JustFund co-founder and executive chair Craig Carroll said.

"Even people who have worked hard and built wealth can find themselves unable to afford legal representation when it matters most."

Since its inception in 2022, JustFund has established a network of 900+ accredited family law firms nationwide and increased of demand with 40% increase in applications per year.

The company has also helped settle and facilitate the division of $1.3 billion in relationship property assets during the period, it added.

JustFund said MA Financial's involvement comes at a critical time, with increasing social strains including the cost-of-living crisis, making separation even more precarious.

MA Financial executive director, global credit solutions Guy Kaufman said JustFund's operating model remains consistently attractive.

"... particularly given its substantial loan portfolio growth over the past two years. The bespoke asset-backed lending facility we designed for its specialised funding platform highlights private capital's ability to develop tailored funding solutions," Kaufman said.

"We view this partnership as an opportunity for MA Financial to support JustFund's next stage of growth and goal of delivering real-world impact, while also providing a strong credit investment opportunity for our clients."

The deal was highly competitive, with three major banks and four institutional credit funds submitting term sheets, highlighting the strength of JustFund's growth trajectory and business fundamentals, JustFund said.

Carroll said the facility is a "vote of confidence" in its model, while recognising the issues that need solving.

"We were fortunate to be in the position to choose our partner, and MA Financial stood out as the right fit. Their deep experience in legal finance and their commitment to innovation meant they understood both our market and our mission," Carroll said.

"This new funding allows us to support more Australians through one of life's most stressful and vulnerable experiences - and to do it with compassion, fairness, and dignity.

"This marks a pivotal new chapter for our company and the people we support."

JustFund has presence across the Tasman with offices in Sydney and Auckland and continues to scale its business with strong institutional support. Aside from MA Financial's contribution, JustFund has received investments from Xilium Capital, Startmate, and US-based The LegalTech Fund.

