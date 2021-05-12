Low FASEA pass rate continues

The March FASEA exam results show that January's lower pass rate may become a trend in 2021.

A total of 69% of candidates passed the March exam, better than the 67% that passed in January but below the 76% that passed in November last year.

The results are also less impressive than the overall 89% who have passed the exam across all sittings.

Over 13,500 advisers have now passed the exam, representing 65% of the advisers on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

All existing financial advisers must pass the FASEA exam by 2021 end to stay in the industry.

Only 1182 advisers have had to re-sit the exam after failing once. But, among that group pass rates are lower than overall, with just 65% passing on their re-sit.

March was a popular sitting for the exam, with 2234 advisers taking the exam compared to an average of 1399 across all exams.

"FASEA congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

"Over 15,200 advisers have sat the exam with nine in 10 demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam."

With consent, advisers who pass the exam can have their names added to the successful candidates list on the FASEA website.

FASEA revealed that the areas of the exam that March candidates underperformed in were: financial advice regulation and legal obligations, applied ethical and professional reasoning and communication and financial advice construction.

There are four more sittings of the exam available in 2021 before the deadline.