Low-cost funds outperform in most asset classes: Morningstar

A new report from Morningstar demonstrates low-cost funds have typically outperformed their more expensive peers in the past, with the cheapest options always achieving a higher success ratio in most categories.

Most prominently, in the multisector growth category, the cheapest quintile garnered a success ratio of 80%, while the expensive counterpart has sustained only 5%.

Other winners include global large-cap equities, where the lowest cost option saw a success ratio of 60%, outperforming higher fee options by almost 40%, and within the fixed income asset class, cheapest (38%) outperformed the priciest quintile (14%).

Australian large-cap equities, which include a significant number of passive finds in the cheapest quintiles, saw the cheapest options log a 55% success rate as the priciest scored 20%.

While fees play a key role in predicting a fund's success, the strength of the correlation differs across categories, Morningstar said, as Australian mid and small-cap equities have equally returned 28%.

The outlier is attributed to consistent missteps in stock selection by active managers, as measured using the information ratio, the report stated.

"In contrast, the most expensive quintile was hampered by higher fee share classes of existing funds provided by secondary distributors," analyst and report author Liem Nguyen said.

"Although the underlying funds were mostly successful, the higher fees posed too much of a drag to achieve success in these cases. Within this category, fees had no predictive power, and medium-term performance was dependent on a manager's skill."

Despite clear advantages, the firm advised not to disregard other factors when evaluating funds.

"Qualitative factors such as the investment team, investment process, and parent organisation are also vital when determining a fund's outperformance potential," Nguyen said.

"Still, lower-cost funds generally have a greater chance of outperforming their more expensive peers."

Meanwhile, Morningstar revealed in another report that active managers have performed best over the past decade by 10 basis points against their passive counterparts as at the end of June 2024.

Manager research senior analyst Zunjar Sanzgiri highlighted what active managers have predominantly performed well in the past.

"Active funds in the fixed-income domain have more than made up for their lag in performance prior to mid-2020. The numbers are quite favourable for active funds not only for shorter periods but also through the trailing 10 years," Sanzgiri said.

"The ability of active funds to play on pricing inefficiencies in relatively under-researched companies and the autonomy to proactively tweak their portfolios accordingly provide a tangible advantage over passive indexes."