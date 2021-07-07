NEWS
Investment

Louise Walsh launches Walsh Capital

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   12:07PM

Former Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh is branching out independently, launching Walsh Capital.

Walsh Capital will provide bespoke capital raising for a select group of boutique investment managers, typically managers which have been established for less than five years.

Walsh told Financial Standard she'll be likely starting out with three or four clients - with a new private equity firm, an impact manager, an activist manager and a global equities manager likely to be announced.

Walsh Capital will then connect these clients with sophisticated investors including family offices and high-net worth individuals.

"I'm trying to design a portfolio of clients that appeals to a multi-generational family office," Walsh said.

Walsh will be leading Walsh Capital as chief executive, supported by an advisory group that includes Paradice Investment Management founder David Paradice and Family Office Research and Management founder Thomas T Murphy.

UBS head of global family offices for Australia and New Zealand Michael Walsh (no relation) is also supporting the new venture and likely to join the advisory group.

Investors will not be charged a fee by Walsh Capital; the investment managers will be the clients and will pay the firm a success fee for money raised and an annual fee to retain services.

"I'm also going to deliver an investor engagement program over time for the clients, and it won't be a normal investor relations function," Walsh said.

Walsh said the new venture combines her two passions - raising capital and engaging with investors. She said she had an early lesson in fundraising from her father, who was very successful in raising money for charities and philanthropic endeavours.

Read Financial Standard's profile of Louise Walsh here. 

