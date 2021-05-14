Loomis Sayles wins super fund mandate

An industry superannuation fund awarded a $180 million mandate to Loomis, Sayles & Company.

Statewide Super appointed Loomis Sayles for an asset-backed securitised strategy aiming to achieve returns of cash plus 2% to 3%.

Based in Boston, Loomis Sayles head of mortgage and structured finance Alessandro Pagani will oversee the mandate.

"We are so pleased to manage this mandate for Statewide Super and believe that Loomis Sayles' proven expertise in securitised credit investing is an excellent fit for their investment needs. We look forward to a long and productive partnership between Statewide Super, Loomis Sayles and Natixis Investment Managers," Pagani said.

Natixis is an affiliate of Loomis Sayles in Australia.

Natixis managing director and head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said that the members of Statewide have access to a strategy specifically built to reflect the current low-rate environment.

Asset-backed securities are typically different forms of debt like mortgages, credit card debt and student loans, packaged up.

Loomis Sayles offers four strategies in mortgage and structured finance: core securitised, high yield securitised credit, investment grade securitised credit and pure agency mortgage-backed securities.

Statewide chief investment officer Con Michalakis said Loomis Sayles was awarded the mandate following a review of the $10.8 billion fund's defensive alternatives asset class at the end of 2020.

Returns from is next to nothing and developed market sovereign bond yields remain low, he said, so by investing in this strategy the fund can generate some yield pick-up.