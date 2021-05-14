NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Loomis Sayles wins super fund mandate
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:22PM

An industry superannuation fund awarded a $180 million mandate to Loomis, Sayles & Company.

Statewide Super appointed Loomis Sayles for an asset-backed securitised strategy aiming to achieve returns of cash plus 2% to 3%.

Based in Boston, Loomis Sayles head of mortgage and structured finance Alessandro Pagani will oversee the mandate.

"We are so pleased to manage this mandate for Statewide Super and believe that Loomis Sayles' proven expertise in securitised credit investing is an excellent fit for their investment needs. We look forward to a long and productive partnership between Statewide Super, Loomis Sayles and Natixis Investment Managers," Pagani said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Natixis is an affiliate of Loomis Sayles in Australia.

Natixis managing director and head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said that the members of Statewide have access to a strategy specifically built to reflect the current low-rate environment.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Asset-backed securities are typically different forms of debt like mortgages, credit card debt and student loans, packaged up.

Loomis Sayles offers four strategies in mortgage and structured finance: core securitised, high yield securitised credit, investment grade securitised credit and pure agency mortgage-backed securities.

Statewide chief investment officer Con Michalakis said Loomis Sayles was awarded the mandate following a review of the $10.8 billion fund's defensive alternatives asset class at the end of 2020.

Returns from is next to nothing and developed market sovereign bond yields remain low, he said, so by investing in this strategy the fund can generate some yield pick-up.

Read more: Statewide SuperLoomis Sayles forNatixis Investment ManagersAlessandro PaganiCon MichalakisLouise Watson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Two Aussie CIOs on top 100 list
Statewide not contesting ASIC allegations
Natixis IM appoints chief executive
ASIC pursues criminal charges in super
Women-led super funds outperform
ASIC takes Statewide Super to court
Industry fund reviews DB payments
Statewide warns of cold calls to members
Natixis launches racial equity strategy
Super funds back COVID-19 preventative drug
Editor's Choice
Fidelity head of institutional exits
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The head of institutional at Fidelity has departed after three years in the role and a successor with 23 years' experience has been named.
Jarden gets market participant licence
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
Jarden has been admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X.
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The New Zealand government's review of default KiwiSaver providers has resulted in AMP not being reappointed.
Female CFPs more invested in financial planning
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A new survey reveals that women with the Certified Financial Planner designation are more focused on holistic yet detailed advice and can build client trust better than male counterparts.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.