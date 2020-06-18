NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Local investment firm to list in Canada
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 18 JUN 2020   12:37PM

A Melbourne investment company has gained approval to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

First Growth Funds Limited, which used to be listed on the ASX, will now trade on the CSE with the ticker FGFL, with the start date to be advised to shareholders soon.

To implement the new listing, it has entered a custodian agreement with Odyssey Trust Company and a sub-custody agreement with Gemini. Registry will change from Automic to Odyssey.

It will also change its asset allocation from the current 37% in listed equities, 9% in unlisted equities including pre-IPO, 9% in unlisted equities (blockchain) and 20% in cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

It plans to allow an allocation of up to 50% or more in listed equities and 50% in unlisted equities including blockchain. It also plans to have 32% of its portfolio for investments in digital assets and unlisted equity blockchain entities, subject to the board's discretion.

The firm said it will also take the efforts $3.2 million allocated for new investments in the 12 months after the Canadian listing.

The company had $1.2 million in revenue for the year ending 31 May 2020 according to unaudited results. It had $4.5 million in cash and $5.6 million in investments.

First Growth Funds also has an advisory business called First Growth Advisory which provides corporate advisory, capital raising and capital markets to support its portfolio, according to the company.

Read more: First Growth Funds LimitedOdyssey Trust CompanyFirst Growth Advisory
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Public super fund rejigs offering
KANIKA SOOD
The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.
Which is the most important letter in ESG?
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
HARRISON WORLEY
Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.
Financial services demands more mental health support
HARRISON WORLEY
COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something y9Gg5Snb