Local investment firm to list in Canada

A Melbourne investment company has gained approval to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

First Growth Funds Limited, which used to be listed on the ASX, will now trade on the CSE with the ticker FGFL, with the start date to be advised to shareholders soon.

To implement the new listing, it has entered a custodian agreement with Odyssey Trust Company and a sub-custody agreement with Gemini. Registry will change from Automic to Odyssey.

It will also change its asset allocation from the current 37% in listed equities, 9% in unlisted equities including pre-IPO, 9% in unlisted equities (blockchain) and 20% in cryptocurrency and digital assets.

It plans to allow an allocation of up to 50% or more in listed equities and 50% in unlisted equities including blockchain. It also plans to have 32% of its portfolio for investments in digital assets and unlisted equity blockchain entities, subject to the board's discretion.

The firm said it will also take the efforts $3.2 million allocated for new investments in the 12 months after the Canadian listing.

The company had $1.2 million in revenue for the year ending 31 May 2020 according to unaudited results. It had $4.5 million in cash and $5.6 million in investments.

First Growth Funds also has an advisory business called First Growth Advisory which provides corporate advisory, capital raising and capital markets to support its portfolio, according to the company.