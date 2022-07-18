Newspaper icon
Investment
Local ETF industry flows positive, lower FUM: BetaShares

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 18 JUL 2022   12:49PM

According to BetaShares, a combination of sharemarket declines and cautious investors characterised the first half of the year for the local ETF industry.

In its half-yearly Australian ETF review, BetaShares noted the industry was far less buoyant in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Although industry flows remained positive, they weren't sufficient to combat market falls, leading to the decline of the ETF industry's funds under management (FUM).

BetaShares said that falling sharemarkets had acted as a headwind that caused the Australian ETF industry to shrink by 9% to $124.3 billion for the half. Industry FUM declined $12.5 billion, all of which was attributed to market declines, given positive net flows.

Though, despite testing market conditions and negative investor sentiment, BetaShares called industry flows "respectable".

The new net money for the first half of the year was $6.2 billion, but this was still short of the $8.8 billion of net flows recorded in the first half of 2021.

However, trading values were extremely high for the first half, 45% higher than the first half of 2021.

BetaShares said this is "illustrating that investors are using ETFs to express tactical views along with their traditional 'buy and hold' use case".

Issuer flows remained concentrated in the first half of 2022. The top two issuers, Vanguard and BetaShares, received 62% of the industry flows.

This figure was dominated by Vanguard's broad market products with the issuer receiving almost 50% of the total industry flows this half, the review said.

Also, "Product development activity was stronger than ever this half," BetaShares said.

There were 23 new products that launched, this included nine new issuers entering the market, seven of which were active managers and two specialist crypto ETF issuers.

As previously reported by Financial Standard the first cryptocurrency ETFs were launched onto the market in May.

BetaShares said these crypto ETFs have come to market to muted interest and flows but it remains to be seen whether this category becomes meaningful in size over time.

By category, the fund manager said: "The first half of 2022 saw a noticeable reduction in flows into international equities products, which are typically the largest contributor to industry flows, with investors seemingly cautious to allocate heavily to overseas sharemarkets."

"As such, it was Australian equities exposures that received the lion's share of industry flows, receiving almost double the amount of net flows compared to the international equities category ($2.9 billion versus $1.7 billion)."

The best performing exposures for the half year came from geared short US equity exposures. The next best performers were exposures to energy like crude oil (OOO) and global energy companies (FUEL) returning 52% and 22% respectively.

Overall, given the changed economic conditions and overall market sentiment, BetaShares significantly downgraded its forecasts. The fund manager now expects a total industry FUM by year-end to be in the range of $135-$140 billion.

At the end of 2021, when the industry stood at $137 billion, BetaShares had forecast the industry to end 2022 at $180-$190 billion.

BetaSharesVanguard
