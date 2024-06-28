Local Aviva Investors managing director to exit

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of London insurer Aviva Plc, will farewell its local managing director following a decision to manage distribution from Singapore.

Australian managing director Brett Jackson has been with the firm for 12 years.

A spokesperson for Aviva Investors said it is making changes to its distribution model in Asia Pacific to better support its growth initiatives in the region.

The spokesperson said the firm will centralise distribution in its Singapore office around three key channels: insurance solutions, institutional and global wealth.

"As a result of these changes, Aviva Investors will be exiting its domestic Australian fund distribution operation and realigning Australia and New Zealand distribution to Singapore, where we will continue to provide coverage to the important local institutional markets, with a focus on expanding our offshore fund strategies and segregated mandates," they said.

"The introduction of this new model is in response to growing demand from investors for increased asset class specialisation, creating comprehensive and consistent coverage for Aviva Investors clients across all Asia Pacific markets."

Jackson joined Aviva Investors from BlackRock Investment Management Australia, where he was an institutional account manager for seven years.

Before that, he was a relationship manager at AMP Capital and a corporate account manager with Colonial First State Investment Managers.

Jackson declined to comment.