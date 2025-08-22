Newspaper icon
Liquidity issues hurting Healthbridge Capital investors

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 22 AUG 2025   12:32PM

Healthbridge Capital investors have been locked out of their money since March amid a liquidity crunch as corporate regulator ASIC stays mum about its knowledge or investigation into the potential collapse of another managed investment scheme.

A significant event notice sent to investors by responsible entity Cache Group shows that it became aware of "potential financial irregularities" in the portfolio in February.

The notice, dated March 25, states that Cache made enquiries about the issues alongside the investment manager, Healthbridge Investment Management.

"After receiving inadequate responses, Cache commenced a thorough investigation alongside the regular half-year audit process," it said.

"In mid-March, it became apparent there were serious questions regarding the performance of certain assets within the portfolio, including potential inappropriate use of fund capital. Cache lost confidence in the Investment Manager's ability to address these matters at this time."

As first reported by the ABC, there are 200 investors that have about $33 million stuck in the fund.

"Cache said it was now trying to sell two of the 11 Pharmacy4Less franchises the scheme invested in to recoup some of the money for investors," the article read.

The report also stated that the fund promised to be shariah compliant, but investors who spoke to ABC have cast doubt over this.

According to its 2024 annual report, the fund invests in health service businesses and made 9% p.a. net of fees.

At the time, directors flagged concerns around the fund's liquidity and that it was not sustainable. They recommended a restructuring be undertaken to improve it and reduce credit risk.

ASIC declined to comment on whether it was aware of the issues and if it is investigating the fund for this article.

Cache took over as RE in September 2024 from Quay Fund Services. Healthbridge Capital underwent a restructuring that finalised in December.

This included a renegotiated credit facility with tightened conditions and oversight, a renewal of its investment management agreement with additional staff and issuing new unit classes to assist with liquidity.

Cache said that it "recognises this news will cause distress for investors." It believes certain assets of the fund are impaired and investors may not receive the full value of their investment.

"As responsible entity, Cache is committed to protecting your interests as investors. We will continue to act in your best interests through this difficult situation and will take all necessary action to maximise your returns," Cache said.

