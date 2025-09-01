Life insurers double earnings in FY25

Life insurers' earnings have more than doubled to $360 million in the 2025 financial year, according to the latest APRA figures.

While revenue only rose 1% year on year to $5.9 billion, profit after income tax jumped by 210% to $116 million.

Investment performance of $2.1 billion played a key role in driving profitability, as did investment service activity of $613 million.

Compared to the last quarter, life insurers reported solid growth in revenue and profit. They also boasted stellar performance compared to the end of 2023 when they collectively made $443 million in net losses.

For product lines, revenue for individual disability income insurance (IDII) steadily increased over the 12 months to June to $1 billion.

Group disability income insurance reported revenue of $732 million, which is 4% lower year on year.

Meanwhile, group lump sum risk made $1.4 billion in revenues and individual lump sum risk, which earned $2.2 billion, which were relatively stable over the quarter and much of the past 12 months.

APRA began shaking up some life insurance products five years ago, saying that IDII had accumulated losses of more than $3 billion at the time.

APRA's intervention into loss-making IDII products helped curb a disastrous outcome that ultimately led to turnaround in 2022.

Separately, superannuation assets rose 9.8% over the year to June to $4.3 trillion.

Industry super funds jumped 15% to $1.6 trillion while retail funds grew 12% to $848.5 billion.

Public sector funds made a 6% gain to end up with $584.8 billion.

SMSF assets, coming from a total of 653,062 accounts, rose 5% year on year to $1.1 trillion.

Corporate funds were the only ones that contracted in the year, shrinking by 21% to $36.7 billion.

The total number of APRA-regulated funds have dropped from 781 counted in FY24 to 776. There are 20 industry super funds and 53 are retail funds. There are only four corporate super funds left and 10 public sector funds.