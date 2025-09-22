LGT Crestone unveils rebrand

LGT Crestone has rebranded to LGT Wealth Management Australia.

This firm said the move marks its ambition to lead the nation's private wealth sector and cement its alignment with LGT's global reputation.

LGT said for clients, the rebrand reinforces the ability to access global investment opportunities, intergenerational wealth expertise and sustainable investment solutions.

The wealth management firm added that the advisers, relationships and services they rely on remain unchanged.

"Our rebrand is a bold and strategic step forward," LGT chief executive Michael Chisholm said.

"It reflects our commitment to delivering world-class wealth management, backed by global expertise and a deep focus on our clients.

"While our name is changing, our purpose is constant - to provide premium, global tailored advice and solutions with the same focus on local service and personal relationships as ever. We are excited to continue our growth trajectory and showcase the best of what LGT has to offer."

LGT private banking chief executive Olivier de Perregaux said Australia is a key market for LGT's long-term growth ambitions.

"The rebrand to LGT Wealth Management Australia, together with the recent expansion of the team and client base, demonstrates a strong commitment to building a leading wealth management business in the region," de Perregaux said.

"I look forward to supporting the team as they continue to deliver outstanding outcomes for clients and further strengthen LGT's presence in Australia."

LGT said since the Australian business joined the global group in 2022, it has accelerated its growth trajectory, expanded client access to private markets and sustainable investment solutions.

This includes the June 2025 acquisition of Commonwealth Bank's high-net-worth advice business, which added $5 billion in assets.