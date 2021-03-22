NEWS
Superannuation
LGIAsuper overhauls insurance, closes product
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 22 MAR 2021   12:02PM

Ahead of its merger with Energy Super, LGIAsuper has made several changes to its insurance offering and announced the closure of its Lifecycle product.

Having maintained its level of insurance premiums charged to members since July 2015, LGIA said an increase in claims has forced fees to increase.

"Due to recent government changes to insurance in superannuation and an increasing number of insurance claims, we need to make sure that the insurance premiums charged to members are sustainable to ensure you can continue to rely on your insurance in your time of need," LGIA said.

"As a profit-to-members fund we work hard to ensure that our members are sufficiently protected and that the premiums charged are competitive and fair. We only charge what it costs us to provide insurance cover and we do not make any profit from the insurance provided to our members."

The fund said it paid over $35 million in claims to around 460 members and their families the last financial year.

LGIA is also changing the names of its occupational risk ratings.  Standard risk rating will now be called 'blue collar', low risk will now be referred to as 'white collar' and professional will remain the same.

Under the changes the cost of death only cover will decrease while TPD cover will increase.

From 1 May 2021, members declared blue collar will see their TPD cover premium increase from $1.32 to $1.52 weekly per unit.

White collar members will have their TPD insurance premium increased from $1.02 to $1.17 weekly per unit of cover.

Lastly, professional members TPD insurance premiums will increase from $0.87 to $1.00 weekly per unit.

Death only premiums will decrease from $0.67 to $0.65 for blue collar, from $0.51 to $0.49 for white collar and from $0.43 to $0.42 for professional weekly per unit.

LGIA will also remove the insurance fee of 1% charges on all death, TPD and income protection premiums from 1 May 2021.

Additionally, the industry fund said it will close its MySuper Lifecycle investment option and instead offer a single diversified investment option, MySuper.

LGIA said the option will not invest in-line with members age but will still be managed on members behalf and be continually reviewed and adjusted.

The target return of 3% per year as well as the risk, investment fee and indirect cost ratio remain the same as the Lifecycle product.

