Legalsuper adds Law Institute of Victoria chief

The $4.5 billion industry superannuation fund has welcomed Law Institute of Victoria chief executive Adam Awty to its board of directors.

Awty has replaced Ashurst partner Geoff Hone who served on the board for 11 years.

"At a time when superannuation has become the subject of daily media commentary covering material issues such as reform, performance, mergers and regulation, we look forward to Adam contributing valuable experiences and insights to board discussions and deliberations," legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said.

The fund said Awty's appointment "continues the important link all directors of the fund have with the legal sector, as well as expanding the financial and commercial expertise on the board, at a time when scrutiny and change across the entire financial services system have never been greater".

"Adam's role as chief executive of the Law Institute of Victoria centers on meeting members' expectations through the highest standards of professionalism and service delivery - a direct alignment with legalsuper's own role in managing the retirement savings of Australia's legal community," legalsuper chair Kirsten Mander said.

He also brings additional strong governance credentials, having previously served on statutory authority boards and audit and risk committees, she added.

"We regard this as a vital attribute, in keeping with legalsuper's recognised excellence in corporate governance," Mander said.

As at December 2020, legalsuper was the 49th largest superannuation fund group in Australia by funds under management, according to Rainmaker data.

It is also in the top 50 largest super groups by membership, with more than 41,000 members.