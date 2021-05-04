NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Legalsuper adds Law Institute of Victoria chief
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 MAY 2021   12:38PM

The $4.5 billion industry superannuation fund has welcomed Law Institute of Victoria chief executive Adam Awty to its board of directors.

Awty has replaced Ashurst partner Geoff Hone who served on the board for 11 years.

"At a time when superannuation has become the subject of daily media commentary covering material issues such as reform, performance, mergers and regulation, we look forward to Adam contributing valuable experiences and insights to board discussions and deliberations," legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said.

The fund said Awty's appointment "continues the important link all directors of the fund have with the legal sector, as well as expanding the financial and commercial expertise on the board, at a time when scrutiny and change across the entire financial services system have never been greater".

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"Adam's role as chief executive of the Law Institute of Victoria centers on meeting members' expectations through the highest standards of professionalism and service delivery - a direct alignment with legalsuper's own role in managing the retirement savings of Australia's legal community," legalsuper chair Kirsten Mander said.

He also brings additional strong governance credentials, having previously served on statutory authority boards and audit and risk committees, she added.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"We regard this as a vital attribute, in keeping with legalsuper's recognised excellence in corporate governance," Mander said.

As at December 2020, legalsuper was the 49th largest superannuation fund group in Australia by funds under management, according to Rainmaker data.

It is also in the top 50 largest super groups by membership, with more than 41,000 members.

Read more: LegalsuperLaw Institute of VictoriaAdam AwtyKirsten ManderAndrew ProebstlAshurstGeoff HoneRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ETP demand soars, unlisted unit trusts retract
FirstChoice dominates platform market
How managers win ESG mandates
State Street the largest institutional manager
Unlisted assets deliver modest returns
TelstraSuper expands membership
Rainmaker reveals 2021 AAA super products
Not-so-Zuper: Super disruptor folds
REITs extend performance struggles
Bellmont expands distribution capability
Editor's Choice
Iress hires former dealer group chief
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress has hired the former chief executive of Financial Services Partners at IOOF to a newly created senior role.
New partnership for BC Investment Group
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
BC Investment Group has partnered with Novatti to launch a new banking business in Australia.
Evergreen partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
Evergreen Consultants has launched a multi-asset portfolio with 18 external managers that is implemented via Generation Life's tax-effective structure.
Rise of the mega funds continues
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Increased merger activity in the superannuation sector will see most of Australia's retirement savings managed by just 12 funds, new research shows.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.