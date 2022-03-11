NEWS
Financial Planning

Legal expert to lead QAR

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 MAR 2022   3:48PM

A legal expert will take the reins in leading the Quality of Advice Review, Senator Jane Hume announced this afternoon, adding that the terms of reference have also been finalised.

Allens partner Michelle Levy, a specialist in financial services, life insurance and superannuation law, will lead the QAR. Before Allens, she was a partner at King & Wood Mallesons.

Chambers Asia-Pacific has recognised Levy as a leading lawyer in financial services and superannuation regulation for the past eight years.

She regularly contributes to journals and publications, including the Financial Services Newsletter and Superannuation Law Bulletin, and has co-authored the LexisNexis' FoFA Handbook. Levy is a member of the Law Council of Australia's Superannuation Committee.

"I am pleased to be appointed to lead the government's Quality of Advice Review. I believe there are many ways we can improve the regulation of financial advice, making it easier for Australians to receive quality advice when they need it and in a form they want. I am optimistic about what we can achieve," Levy said.

In announcing the appointment, Hume also released the QAR's final terms of reference.

Opportunities to streamline regulation, simplify documentation, and rejig terms such as 'general advice' and 'personal advice' to eliminate confusion among consumers are up for review.

Hume is floating the idea of replacing rules-based regulation with principles-based regulation "to allow the law to better address fundamental harms and reduce the cost of compliance".

A review into the structural changes and professionalisation of the advice sector is also on the agenda.

"The review should pay particular attention to how technology and digital advice might enable mass market adoption of low-cost advice, particularly by young consumers, those with low asset values and consumers who do not currently engage with the advice industry," the terms of reference suggest.

The QAR will also re-assess the state of life insurance commissions.

The final report will be provided to the government by December 16.

