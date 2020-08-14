Law firm slams insurer mental health policies

Slater and Gordon has criticised life insurers for proposing to dictate who can and can't access mental health treatment through their funding programs.

Calls from the life insurance industry for regulatory freedom to allow life companies to be able to fund mental health treatment rather than paying out claims with a lump sum have been criticised for the unintended consequences these policies could have.

Slater and Gordon state practice group leader Sarah Snowden said that allowing life insurers to dictate and deliver treatments for those making mental health claims would cause people, some of them vulnerable and suffering from mental ill-health, to fall through the cracks.

"Insurers aim to maximise profits. If a person's claim is only worth $1000 per month and the cost of treatment is comparable to the benefit being paid, it will not be profitable for insurers to rehabilitate the person," Snowden said.

"It is likely they would only agree to assisting people with treatment when it is financially beneficial for them to do so. This is an unresolvable conflict of interest for insurers to be making decisions about rehabilitation and treatment."

She added that there are still insurers that do not comply with the FSC Life Insurance Code of Practice.

"These are often people who have been paying premiums for years and they are entitled to receive their benefits when they have a genuine claim that should be accepted. Having insurers funding treatment for mental health conditions would set a very dangerous precedent," Snowden said.

"It is a very slippery slope from there into prescribing appropriate treatment for claimants with other medical conditions where a 'high' portion of the claims are made."

Snowden said people were right to be sceptical about the industry saying it could not afford to accept increased total and permanent disability and income protection claims, and the proposal allowing people to be better supported.

"Insurers already make it as difficult as possible for people to have their claims accepted. The definitions are tough and the eligibility criteria in many policies already knock out a lot of workers if they are casual or in a hazardous occupation, often paying for a product they were never going to be eligible for," she said.

"Then there are delay tactics in the hope that people will just give up or apply for Centrelink. This renewed push is a totally inappropriate interference with treating doctors in order to pressure workers back to work or to otherwise minimise costs."

At the recent Financial Services Council Life Insurers Summit, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume said she supported reform on the handling of mental health claims.

"Rather than having lump sum TPD claims, maybe there is a way life insurers could pay out for treatment rather than a lump sum? I have heard someone say that handing a lump sum to some people with mental illness is like handing a 16-year-old the car keys and a slab of beer," she said.

Snowden said comments like this from Hume are offensive to those that have mental health issues.

"Many people who have developed a mental health condition and made a life insurance claim have families, mortgages and debt like anyone and should have the ability to choose where their benefit is spent," she said.