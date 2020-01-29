NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Latest FASEA exam results in
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JAN 2020   11:53AM

Almost 3000 financial advisers across Australia have just received their results for the final Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority exam for 2019.

Over 86% of the 2981 advisers who sat the exam have passed.

The exam was held in eight metropolitan and 11 regional centres between December 5 and  December 11.

"FASEA is pleased with the outcomes of the third exam and congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

"Unsuccessful candidates are able to re-sit the exam and these advisers will receive guidance on which knowledge areas they need to improve to enhance their ability to pass at a future sitting."

Registrations for the February exam are open until 31 January 2020 with more than 2200 advisers already enrolled to sit that exam.

Registrations are now open for the April 2020 exam and dates for the June exam have been published with registrations open in March.

The September 2019 FASEA exam had a slightly higher pass rate compared with the most recent, with 88% passing.

About 1697 advisers sat the September exam.

Almost 3000 financial advisers across Australia have just received their results for the final Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority exam for 2019.

Over 86% of the 2981 advisers who sat the exam have passed.

The exam was held in eight metropolitan and 11 regional centres between December 5 and  December 11.

"FASEA is pleased with the outcomes of the third exam and congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

"Unsuccessful candidates are able to re-sit the exam and these advisers will receive guidance on which knowledge areas they need to improve to enhance their ability to pass at a future sitting."

Registrations for the February exam are open until 31 January 2020 with more than 2200 advisers already enrolled to sit that exam.

Registrations are now open for the April 2020 exam and dates for the June exam have been published with registrations open in March.

The September 2019 FASEA exam had a slightly higher pass rate compared with the most recent, with 88% passing.

About 1697 advisers sat the September exam.

Read more: FASEAStephen Glenfield
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advisers still unclear on referral rules
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
Sophistication: More than money
FASEA responds to concerns
FASEA adds adviser representative to board
FASEA under pressure on managed accounts
New tool launches to help FASEA code compliance
Update on FASEA code guidance on the way
AFCA reveals approach to Code of Ethics compliance
Regulators quash remuneration rumours
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something uGAeLxfe