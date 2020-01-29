Latest FASEA exam results in

Almost 3000 financial advisers across Australia have just received their results for the final Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority exam for 2019.

Over 86% of the 2981 advisers who sat the exam have passed.

The exam was held in eight metropolitan and 11 regional centres between December 5 and December 11.

"FASEA is pleased with the outcomes of the third exam and congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

"Unsuccessful candidates are able to re-sit the exam and these advisers will receive guidance on which knowledge areas they need to improve to enhance their ability to pass at a future sitting."

Registrations for the February exam are open until 31 January 2020 with more than 2200 advisers already enrolled to sit that exam.

Registrations are now open for the April 2020 exam and dates for the June exam have been published with registrations open in March.

The September 2019 FASEA exam had a slightly higher pass rate compared with the most recent, with 88% passing.

About 1697 advisers sat the September exam.

Almost 3000 financial advisers across Australia have just received their results for the final Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority exam for 2019.

Over 86% of the 2981 advisers who sat the exam have passed.

The exam was held in eight metropolitan and 11 regional centres between December 5 and December 11.

"FASEA is pleased with the outcomes of the third exam and congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

"Unsuccessful candidates are able to re-sit the exam and these advisers will receive guidance on which knowledge areas they need to improve to enhance their ability to pass at a future sitting."

Registrations for the February exam are open until 31 January 2020 with more than 2200 advisers already enrolled to sit that exam.

Registrations are now open for the April 2020 exam and dates for the June exam have been published with registrations open in March.

The September 2019 FASEA exam had a slightly higher pass rate compared with the most recent, with 88% passing.

About 1697 advisers sat the September exam.