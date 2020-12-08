LaSalle appoints new APAC chief

The head of Asia Pacific for LaSalle Investment Management has been promoted to the lead global role, with a new regional head named.

LaSalle chief executive and chief investment officer of Asia Pacific Mark Gabbay has been promoted to the role of LaSalle global chief executive as current chief Jeff Jacobson steps down.

Jacobson has held the role for 14 years and will transition to chair until at least June 2021.

In the new role Gabbay will report to Jones Lang LaSalle chief executive Christian Ulbrich.

Gabbay joined LaSalle in 2010 as chief investment officer for Asia Pacific and was promoted to chief executive of the region in 2015. Prior to this, he was head of the Asia asset finance division at Nomura and co-head of the Asia Pacific global real estate group at Lehman Brothers.

As such, a new Asia Pacific chief executive has been appointed in LaSalle Japan chief executive Keith Fujii. Fujii has previously held roles with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Grove International Partners and Shinsei Bank.

Meanwhile, head of Greater China Claire Tang and head of Japan acquisitions Kunihiko Okumura will become co-chief investment officers of Asia Pacific.

Commenting on Gabbay's promotion, Jacobson said his experience and track record of outperformance had led to the success of the Asia Pacific business.

"The foundation of our business is very solid, and I am confident that the firm will experience great momentum and success with Mark and our entire global leadership team. I look forward to helping this transition and observing the progress in the years ahead," he said.

Gabbay said he is honoured and excited to become the next chief executive.

"Our global platform, singular real estate focus and investment expertise around the world is unparalleled and I look forward to working with our teams to drive growth, innovation and performance in the years ahead," he said.