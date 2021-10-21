NEWS
Executive Appointments

Lakehouse Capital co-founder to depart

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 OCT 2021   11:23AM

After five years, the Sydney-based investment firm is bidding farewell to its chief investment officer and co-founder.

Joe Magyer will return to the US in March 2022 after nine years in Australia in order to be closer to his family.

He first came to Australia as portfolio manager for The Motley Fool Pro and went on to be director of research at The Motley Fool Australia. Magyer and Donny Buchanan founded Lakehouse Capital in 2016, which is wholly owned by The Motley Fool Australia.

Magyer told Financial Standard he along with Buchanan realised they could better serve The Motley Fool's readers by co-founding a fund and managing investor's money.

"Establishing and growing Lakehouse with Donny and the team has been a tremendously fun experience," Magyer said.

"We've come a long way and while I am sad to leave, I'm pleased that the team and process are well placed to deliver further growth and investment returns for our clients. Lakehouse will always remain close to my heart, and I wish those who now carry it forward every success."

Buchanan will take over as portfolio manager and chief investment officer while Nick Thomson will take on the portfolio manager role for the Lakehouse Global Growth Fund.

Meanwhile, Pooja Shirangi will work with Thomson in her existing role as deputy portfolio manager for the Lakehouse Global Growth Fund which she has held since inception.

Lakehouse Capital will also look to add to its investment team but has no plans for immediate recruitment.

"When I think back to founding the business with Joe over five years ago, as a team of just two, we were full of ambition to build an outstanding funds management business," Buchanan said.

"Joe can move to his next chapter knowing that he has achieved that goal. Fast forward to today, and the business has grown significantly both in terms of clients and assets under management but also in investment personnel and experience."

Read more: Lakehouse CapitalLakehouse Global Growth FundJoe MagyerDonny BuchananNick ThomsonPooja Shirangi
