Investment

L1 Capital ends Channel Capital deal

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 31 JAN 2022   12:08PM

L1 Capital has ended its partnership with Channel Capital, bringing its distribution and client service in-house.

The partnership has been in place for nearly five years, with L1 outsourcing its distribution to Channel.

Over the last 18 months, L1 has been investing in distribution, client service and marketing to take its distribution in-house.

This process has involved the appointment of seven professionals, to be led by head of distribution Chris Clayton.

The fund manager added three investment specialists, two private client managers and two dedicated marketing professionals to support its growing business.

L1 said it will continue to work closely with Channel Capital to ensure L1 Capital clients continue to receive consistent service levels going forward.

L1 has six funds - its flagship L1 Capital Long Short Fund, L1 Capital Global Opportunities, L1 Capital International Fund, L1 Capital Catalyst Fund, L1 Capital Australian Equities Fund, and the L1 Capital U.K. Residential Property Fund.

L1 Capital thanks Channel Capital for its partnership.

