Investment

Kilter wins $70m mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 OCT 2021   12:18PM

Kilter Rural has won a $70 million mandate from an unnamed US institutional investor.

Kilter, which has $250 million in funds under management, will invest in sustainable Australian agriculture and water assets on behalf of the client.

Established in 2004, the fund manager aims to deliver profit with impact by investing at scale in the regeneration of farmland, water and environmental assets.

In 2019, it won the Australian Impact Asset Manager of the Year Award.

The firm's chief executive Cullen Gunn said today, investors are seeking natural capital investments in response to changing regulatory frameworks and a revised approach to risk management that is changing the nature of investing.

"The growing support Kilter Rural is achieving from the investment community both here and internationally, illustrates that firms that are part of the transition to a low carbon future, as we aspire to be, can gain significant investor support, be a part of the solution and still make great returns," he said.

Gunn said that Kilter's Australian Farmland Fund will close before the end of the year due to overwhelming interest from local investors.

Read more: Kilter RuralCullen Gunn
