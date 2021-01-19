NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Key finance figures in Biden Cabinet
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   12:03PM

With only a matter of days until US President-elect Joe Biden takes office, there are a number of notable finance industry veterans nominated to help his administration lead the nation.

The first, and most notable in the economics world is Janet Yellen, whom Biden has nominated to lead the US Treasury.

Yellen is the former US Federal Reserve governor.  She was also the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Clinton administration.

Yellen was the first woman to lead the US Fed, and if her nomination is confirmed she would also be the first woman to lead the Treasury department in the US.

Adewale Adeyemo has been nominated for deputy secretary of the Treasury, reporting to Yellen.

Adeyemo was the first chief of staff for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and serves as president of the Obama Foundation.

He was the senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration.  If confirmed, he would be the first African American deputy secretary at the Treasury Department.

Another notable female finance nomination has gone to Cecilia Rouse.  Biden has nominated her to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.

If confirmed, Rouse would be the first African American woman to lead the council.

Gina Raimondo has been nominated to take the position of Secretary of Commerce.

Raimondo is the current governor of Rhode Island, however prior to that she founded venture capital firm Village Ventures - which was backed by Bain Capital.

She also served as Rhode Island's state treasurer.

Current commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission Rohit Chopra has been nominated to take on the role of director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Chopra previously served as assistant director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where he led the agency's efforts on student loans.

Finally, to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, Biden has nominated Gary Gensler.

Gensler served as chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 2009 to 2014, leading the Obama-Biden Administration's reform of the US$400 trillion swaps market.

Read more: Joe BidenJanet YellenAdewale AdeyemoCecilia RouseRohit ChopraGary GenslerGina RaimondoBain Capital
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: No pandemic on Wall Street
Chief economist update: Biden cooks Donald's duck
Billionaires targeted in Twitter bitcoin scam
Wall Street surges as Sanders drops out, Wuhan reopens
Former Toys "R" Us executives face fraud charges
Chief economist update: Cash is King
Chief economist update: Another year over, a new one begins
KKR offers $2.6b to acquire MYOB
Chief economist update: Dot tales
Chief economist update: Plotting the dots
Editor's Choice
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
KARREN VERGARA
The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ANNABELLE DICKSON
As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.
HUB24 posts record inflows
KANIKA SOOD
HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Pq5LKG3Q