Key finance figures in Biden Cabinet

With only a matter of days until US President-elect Joe Biden takes office, there are a number of notable finance industry veterans nominated to help his administration lead the nation.

The first, and most notable in the economics world is Janet Yellen, whom Biden has nominated to lead the US Treasury.

Yellen is the former US Federal Reserve governor. She was also the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Clinton administration.

Yellen was the first woman to lead the US Fed, and if her nomination is confirmed she would also be the first woman to lead the Treasury department in the US.

Adewale Adeyemo has been nominated for deputy secretary of the Treasury, reporting to Yellen.

Adeyemo was the first chief of staff for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and serves as president of the Obama Foundation.

He was the senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration. If confirmed, he would be the first African American deputy secretary at the Treasury Department.

Another notable female finance nomination has gone to Cecilia Rouse. Biden has nominated her to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.

If confirmed, Rouse would be the first African American woman to lead the council.

Gina Raimondo has been nominated to take the position of Secretary of Commerce.

Raimondo is the current governor of Rhode Island, however prior to that she founded venture capital firm Village Ventures - which was backed by Bain Capital.

She also served as Rhode Island's state treasurer.

Current commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission Rohit Chopra has been nominated to take on the role of director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Chopra previously served as assistant director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where he led the agency's efforts on student loans.

Finally, to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, Biden has nominated Gary Gensler.

Gensler served as chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 2009 to 2014, leading the Obama-Biden Administration's reform of the US$400 trillion swaps market.