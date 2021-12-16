Kelly Partners acquires Canberra firm

Kelly Partners Group (KPG) has announced the acquisition of a Canberra firm with $1.1 million revenue.

The accounting practice was acquired through Kelly Partners Canberra. The business will relocate to Kelly Partners Canberra's offices.

It's expected to complete by 1 February 2022.

This follows the recent acquisition it made on the Northern Beaches.

Through Kelly Partners Northern Beaches, an agreement was signed to acquire an accounting and financial planning business located in Northern Beaches, NSW.

Following completion on February 1 next year, the accounting team of the acquired business will relocate to the company's existing Northern Beaches office.

Meanwhile, the financial planning team will relocate to a newly leased premises in Mona Vale.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings from FY23 onwards.

Kelly Partners founder and chief executive officer Brett Kelly said the business will provide a strong position in the Northern Beaches region.

"We believe our Northern Beaches office, together with our Pittwater office and our Mona Vale office (that will be launched as part of this transaction), would command a dominant and leading position in the Northern Beaches region," Kelly said.

"Out of our 17 offices, eight offices now qualify in their own right as a top 100 accounting firm.

"We believe that this scale in each location makes our businesses more competitive and sustainable, and more attractive to clients as well as talent."

Kelly Partners Group Holdings shares are down 1.35%to $3.65 at market close.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 1.40pm to reflect another acquisition.