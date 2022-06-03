Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Kate Howitt to leave Fidelity

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUN 2022   11:36AM

Fidelity senior portfolio manager Kate Howitt has announced her retirement after almost two decades with the firm.

Howitt, who has led the Australian Opportunities Fund since 2007, will step down in September but continue to oversee the transition of the fund to her successors, Casey McLean and Clare Coleman until January 2023.

In a statement, Fidelity said: "We thank Kate for her years of service and dedication."

As of October 2022, McLean will assume the position as lead portfolio manager for the Fidelity Australian Opportunities Fund alongside co-portfolio manager Coleman.

McLean has 20 years of investment experience and joined Fidelity in 2015 as an investment analyst in Hong Kong covering regional energy and regional technology hardware and semiconductors.

"At Fidelity, Casey built a strong track record as an analyst and was appointed director, equities, and a co-portfolio manager for Fidelity China innovation strategy in August 2020. Prior to joining Fidelity, Casey was a portfolio manager and analyst at AMP Capital Investors from 2010-2015."

"He also held a similar role at Three Pillars Portfolio Managers, Sydney, and has experience as an equity analyst for DVA Capital and Bell Potter Securities. Casey spent the first decade of his career in the Australian stock market and brings his current expertise of China and its impact on the key sectors of the Australian economy such as resources and industrials."

Coleman has been the assistant portfolio manager of the Fidelity Australian Opportunities Fund since October 2021. She is an experienced analyst with 10 years in the industry and joined Fidelity in 2019 covering industrials, gaming, and media sectors.

Prior to joining Fidelity, Coleman was a senior investment analyst at First State Super covering the TMT, gaming, and consumer sectors.

She has also held investment banking and equities research analyst roles at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch covering oil and gas, resources, and REITs.

"Casey and Clare's appointments reflect Fidelity's long-standing tradition of promoting successful investment professionals to a wider platform," Fidelity said.

"The focus of this fund will remain on identifying companies through a rigorous bottom-up stock picking approach. The underlying investment philosophy aims to identify under-appreciated structural growth in companies with strong management teams, favorable industry structures, and unique competitive advantages."

