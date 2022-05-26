Just 14.8% of hedge fund leaders are female: Report

A report released by IG Prime shows only 14.8% of senior hedge fund management roles in Australia are going to women.

Despite the low number, the research highlights the Australian market had higher performance in the past 12 months, and the past five years show a moderate degree of correlation with higher proportions of female leadership.

Over 12 months, Australia is up 0.43%. As the longest-term indicator of performance, the five-year performance results are the clearest and are mildly suggestive of increased performance due to female leadership.

In the short term, this didn't apply, and it was a less obvious trend when reviewing the three-year performance indicators.

"This is potentially suggestive of Australia having a more modern landscape of investors who don't have the same reluctance to invest in female-led firms..." the report reads.

Internationally, 14.5% of roles are held by women, the study shows.

According to former partner and portfolio manager at Canyon Capital, Dominique Mielle, women face a need to outperform men to measure up to the same standards.

She said that investors also act warier when women are shown to be in charge - which may have a negative impact on the fund's performance.

General partner and co-founder at BRIGHTLY Ventures, Katja Bergman said there may be a difference in institutional approaches between the public and private sectors.

"I don't know if [the difference in volume of meetings] is female-male. We got less public funding than the guys, and that was unexpected," she explained.

"We went to the same [investors], and we were in the same structural programs, but we got less than the men... We got more private [investments] - way more.

"The investments we got from private institutional funds were a result of long relationships built over the years, our previous track record, and a large volume of meetings."

Bergman added that men might be recruited to manage funds with no previous investment team track record, an opportunity rarely presented to women.

"Women need to prove themselves more and have a relevant track record," she said.

Bergman also noted that, while the industry has seen a huge amount of change, it's still women pushing their female counterparts forward, with more women tending to recommend female candidates for board positions or senior level management. "While women would put forward three females and four males, men often came with seven males," she explained.

Despite that, she attributes it less to direct discrimination and more to the networks people have.

"I think women have women in their network. We get a lot of questions when funds look for female partners. They ask us - do you know of any other women?" she said.

Morningstar head of manager selection Ruli Vilijoen said there tends to be more balance between men and women at analyst level.

Vilijoen also suggested post pandemic working from home flexibility may help open doors for more female leaders.

As we push towards greater equality, there will always be resistance.

As well as research into fund managers worldwide, the report collected survey data from 250 UK hedge fund traders and portfolio managers aged 21 and over in Q2 2021, to identify how gender might have an impact on differing investment strategies.

One stand-out feature was that female fund managers were much more likely to use an equity-led investment strategy, with 60% of female respondents selecting it as part of their strategy compared with only 26% of male respondents.

Equally, they were much less likely to focus on a macro strategy, at only 18% compared with 33% of men, or one that incorporated cryptocurrencies, where 31% of men were prepared to invest and only 20% of women.

The survey dived into diversification across markets and the reasons both for and against doing so.

When it came to reasons for diversifying across markets, men were more likely to do so due to pressure from management, to benefit from other markets, balance risk, and minimise volatility.

Women were much more likely to do so due to a sense of being very familiar with several markets (65% compared with 50% of men), indicating greater confidence with the breadth of options available.

Female leaders who didn't focus on diversification across markets cited different trading legislation as a significant barrier, with 60% of women and only 42% of men listing it as an issue.

Fewer women were likely to consider political volatility in different countries an issue (38% of women compared with 47% of men), and they had less issue with senior colleagues advising against diversification (30% to 45%).

Likewise, different currencies and environmental impact were less of an issue than for men.

Since the pandemic, more female fund managers reported having invested more into mid-sized businesses at 63%, compared to 51% of men.

This was the chosen business size of women, who reported investing 25% in smaller or larger businesses.

For men, the investment decisions were roughly equivalent for each size with 52% investing more into smaller businesses, 51% in medium size, and 50% for larger size businesses.

The report concluded that from the data reviewed there was no consistent correlation between female leadership and either positive or negative fund performance; the gender of leaders simply has no particular effect on the fund's performance.