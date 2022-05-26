Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Just 14.8% of hedge fund leaders are female: Report

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022   12:50PM

A report released by IG Prime shows only 14.8% of senior hedge fund management roles in Australia are going to women.

Despite the low number, the research highlights the Australian market had higher performance in the past 12 months, and the past five years show a moderate degree of correlation with higher proportions of female leadership.

Over 12 months, Australia is up 0.43%. As the longest-term indicator of performance, the five-year performance results are the clearest and are mildly suggestive of increased performance due to female leadership.

In the short term, this didn't apply, and it was a less obvious trend when reviewing the three-year performance indicators.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"This is potentially suggestive of Australia having a more modern landscape of investors who don't have the same reluctance to invest in female-led firms..." the report reads.

Internationally, 14.5% of roles are held by women, the study shows.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

According to former partner and portfolio manager at Canyon Capital, Dominique Mielle, women face a need to outperform men to measure up to the same standards.

She said that investors also act warier when women are shown to be in charge - which may have a negative impact on the fund's performance.

General partner and co-founder at BRIGHTLY Ventures, Katja Bergman said there may be a difference in institutional approaches between the public and private sectors.

"I don't know if [the difference in volume of meetings] is female-male. We got less public funding than the guys, and that was unexpected," she explained.

"We went to the same [investors], and we were in the same structural programs, but we got less than the men... We got more private [investments] - way more.

"The investments we got from private institutional funds were a result of long relationships built over the years, our previous track record, and a large volume of meetings."

Bergman added that men might be recruited to manage funds with no previous investment team track record, an opportunity rarely presented to women.

"Women need to prove themselves more and have a relevant track record," she said.

Bergman also noted that, while the industry has seen a huge amount of change, it's still women pushing their female counterparts forward, with more women tending to recommend female candidates for board positions or senior level management. "While women would put forward three females and four males, men often came with seven males," she explained.

Despite that, she attributes it less to direct discrimination and more to the networks people have.

"I think women have women in their network. We get a lot of questions when funds look for female partners. They ask us - do you know of any other women?" she said.

Morningstar head of manager selection Ruli Vilijoen said there tends to be more balance between men and women at analyst level.

Vilijoen also suggested post pandemic working from home flexibility may help open doors for more female leaders.

As we push towards greater equality, there will always be resistance.

As well as research into fund managers worldwide, the report collected survey data from 250 UK hedge fund traders and portfolio managers aged 21 and over in Q2 2021, to identify how gender might have an impact on differing investment strategies.

One stand-out feature was that female fund managers were much more likely to use an equity-led investment strategy, with 60% of female respondents selecting it as part of their strategy compared with only 26% of male respondents.

Equally, they were much less likely to focus on a macro strategy, at only 18% compared with 33% of men, or one that incorporated cryptocurrencies, where 31% of men were prepared to invest and only 20% of women.

The survey dived into diversification across markets and the reasons both for and against doing so.

When it came to reasons for diversifying across markets, men were more likely to do so due to pressure from management, to benefit from other markets, balance risk, and minimise volatility.

Women were much more likely to do so due to a sense of being very familiar with several markets (65% compared with 50% of men), indicating greater confidence with the breadth of options available.

Female leaders who didn't focus on diversification across markets cited different trading legislation as a significant barrier, with 60% of women and only 42% of men listing it as an issue.

Fewer women were likely to consider political volatility in different countries an issue (38% of women compared with 47% of men), and they had less issue with senior colleagues advising against diversification (30% to 45%).

Likewise, different currencies and environmental impact were less of an issue than for men.

Since the pandemic, more female fund managers reported having invested more into mid-sized businesses at 63%, compared to 51% of men.

This was the chosen business size of women, who reported investing 25% in smaller or larger businesses.

For men, the investment decisions were roughly equivalent for each size with 52% investing more into smaller businesses, 51% in medium size, and 50% for larger size businesses.

The report concluded that from the data reviewed there was no consistent correlation between female leadership and either positive or negative fund performance; the gender of leaders simply has no particular effect on the fund's performance.

Read more: AustraliaIG PrimeKatja BergmanRuli VilijoenCanyon CapitalDominique MielleMorningstar
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future Super strengthens investments team
Super funds back Say on Climate
HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care
'No easy answer' to ESG disclosures by super fund trustees
Australia's first-ever Bitcoin ETF to launch next week
Real unemployment far higher than ABS claims: Roy Morgan
Easter Bunny feels the inflationary pinch
Fund inflows drop sharply: Calastone
APRA champions flexible financial technology regulation
UniSuper makes venture capital play

Editor's Choice

Cbus to sell corporate art collection

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Cbus is auctioning its art collection, estimated to be worth about $9 million.

Future Generation welcomes Mike Baird as new chair

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Future Generation today announced Mike Baird will join the company's board of directors as its new chair.

Just 14.8% of hedge fund leaders are female: Report

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A report released by IG Prime shows only 14.8% of senior hedge fund management roles in Australia are going to women.

SEC proposes new disclosure for ESG funds

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a disclosure regime for ESG-related funds and advisers that would see funds broken down into three categories of strategies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.