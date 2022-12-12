JPMorgan Asset Management launches sustainable ETFs

JPMorgan Asset Management has launched two active sustainable ETFs on the ASX.

The JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions Active ETF (T3MP) invests in companies that the global asset manager believes are poised to benefit from growing demand for climate change solutions, including companies that are producing less carbon-intensive energy such as wind or solar power; improving the electric grid; investing in less carbon-intensive forms of agriculture, construction, or transportation; or developing technologies to reduce waste.

JPSI invests in essential assets such as electricity networks; water networks and water treatments; wind, hydropower and solar; healthcare facilities and care homes; affordable housing and student accommodation; data storage and telecommunications tower operations; sustainable railway network, sustainable warehousing and sustainable transportation systems.

"These ETFs take an active approach to finding companies that are developing solutions that focus on both climate change and sustainability and we feel both T3MP and JPSI can help address the client demand we are seeing for world leading solutions," said JPMAM head of wholesale, Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile.

In addition to fundamental research, both T3MP and JPSI will use JPMAM's proprietary natural language processing tool, ThemeBot, to review nearly 13,000 stocks globally, rapidly analysing tens of millions of data sources.

"Once we identify the sub themes that facilitate the business activities to build a more sustainable future, ThemeBot seeks to identify companies globally that are developing tangible sustainable solutions under the sub-themes, to create a universe of potential investments," said Tomomi Shimada, lead sustainable investing strategist for APAC on the Sustainable Investing Team.

This information is then overlaid onto fundamental investment research by the firm's global research analysts.

"As an actively managed fund, the portfolio managers have the discretion to invest in companies outside of those identified by ThemeBot," Shimada said. "At the same time, the portfolio managers conducts bottom-up analysis around the degree to which an individual investment's products and/or services contribute to a targeted sustainability outcome, together with the Sustainable Investing team."

"We are excited to be bringing T3MP and JPSI to market - and they join our growing suite of active ETF products," said JPMAM Australia and New Zealand CEO Andrew Creber. "These strategies bring the best of JPMAM's global active management capabilities and provide investors access to our vast global investment capabilities, enabling them to pursue their long-term investment goals."