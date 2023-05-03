Jones calls for taxonomy to clarify greenwashing

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said that without a sustainable finance taxonomy, regulators will only be able to catch the "most egregious" examples of greenwashing in Australia.

Speaking at the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors' annual conference in Sydney, Jones called the forthcoming sustainable finance taxonomy a "foundational piece" of a sustainable finance architecture and said that the Council of Financial Regulators will oversee the initial development phase of the taxonomy.

"The Council of Financial Regulators climate working group - which includes Treasury - will oversee this initial phase," Jones said.

"This will ensure that there is direct input from government helping to align the taxonomy development with alignment with our broader sustainable finance objectives and what our market and regulator needs."

Recently, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the government will co-fund the initial development phase of an Australian Sustainable Finance Taxonomy, in partnership with the Australian Sustainable Finance Institute (ASFI).

ASFI is the organising body working with industry to develop a sustainable finance taxonomy. ASFI recently released its final recommendations report, setting the groundwork on the development of the taxonomy.

Jones pointed to Treasury's announcement that it will provide an additional $4.3 million in the next financial year to assist ASIC to continue its existing focus on greenwashing.

"Sustainable business strategy has to start in boardrooms and in investment decisions, and not in the marketing department," Jones said.

"The funding will allow ASIC to increase its existing surveillance of suspected greenwashing by listed companies, superannuation funds and investment managers. ASIC will also be able to pursue larger and more complex matters, further clarifying the market expectations and deterring misconduct."

Jones noted the funding would also ensure ASIC "keeps pace" with overseas regulators who are concentrating on greenwashing-related enforcement.

"Greenwashing corrodes the credibility of sustainable financial markets, so we have to act on this area," Jones said.

"The government is also acutely aware of the relationship between the taxonomy and action on greenwashing. It's my view that unless we get the taxonomy right, the enforcement action by ASIC will only be able to catch out the most egregious examples of greenwashing. That's not a reason to hit the amber or the red light - we should be going after the egregious examples at the same time as we put the work into the taxonomy."

Jones also indicated that government is reviewing the Your Future, Your Super performance test to ensure long-term goals like the government's net zero target and other issues like biodiversity and just transition are not in conflict with short-term performance concerns.

"We're having a look at the benchmarking exercise that was set up by the previous government," Jones said.

"I support holding trustees to account for the performance of their funds. We want to make sure, however, that there's an alignment between what we're expecting over the short term and where we know markets are going over a longer term, and we want to make sure there are no unintended consequences or perverse outcomes in the way we are currently measuring fund performance."

Jones said there are no proposals on the table at the moment as to what this might mean.

"We conducted a review at the end of last year and that threw up a bunch of things we want to stress test," he told FS Sustainability.

"We want to ensure that as we're holding funds to account, we're not encouraging in or out activities that then don't make sense with a global policy point of view."