Jobs return to pre-pandemic levels

Payroll jobs had recovered to pre-COVID levels by early December 2020, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said early to mid-December is a seasonal peak for jobs each year, and the latest data showed payroll jobs had increased back to the level of mid-March.

"The data also shows the seasonal fall in payroll jobs later in December, following a similar seasonal pattern to last year, before the start of the pandemic," Jarvis said.

"This also aligns with what we see in Labour Force statistics each year, particularly in hours worked through December and January."

Nationally, payroll jobs fell 5.5% across the fortnight to 2 January 2021 and were 6.1% below mid-March 2020.

This is a positive move in the country's recession rebound caused by lockdown measures imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has long said it will not consider lifting interest rates unless the jobless rate goes down.

This was repeated at the final meeting of the RBA board in December 2020, where RBA governor Philip Lowe said the central bank was prepared to do more in helping the government with rebuilding the Australian economy.

"At its future meetings, the board will closely monitor the effects of the bond purchases on the economy and on market functioning, as well as the evolving outlook for jobs and inflation," the RBA said.

"The board is prepared to do more if necessary."

Speaking to the media shortly before the release of the job figures Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the economy is moving in the correct direction.

"The Australian economy is outperforming expectations...What we have seen in the November quarter was a 23% increase in job vacancies. What we saw in the month of November were loan commitments for owner occupiers for the construction of new dwellings up by 7.2%. And what we saw in the month of November were retail sales numbers up by 7.1%," Frydenberg said.

"All these numbers point in one direction, that jobs are coming back, and that the economy is picking up as restrictions are eased and as we are getting to the other side of this once-in-a-century pandemic."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.