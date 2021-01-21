NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Jobs return to pre-pandemic levels
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 21 JAN 2021   12:01PM

Payroll jobs had recovered to pre-COVID levels by early December 2020, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said early to mid-December is a seasonal peak for jobs each year, and the latest data showed payroll jobs had increased back to the level of mid-March.

"The data also shows the seasonal fall in payroll jobs later in December, following a similar seasonal pattern to last year, before the start of the pandemic," Jarvis said.

"This also aligns with what we see in Labour Force statistics each year, particularly in hours worked through December and January."

Nationally, payroll jobs fell 5.5% across the fortnight to 2 January 2021 and were 6.1% below mid-March 2020.

This is a positive move in the country's recession rebound caused by lockdown measures imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has long said it will not consider lifting interest rates unless the jobless rate goes down.

This was repeated at the final meeting of the RBA board in December 2020, where RBA governor Philip Lowe said the central bank was prepared to do more in helping the government with rebuilding the Australian economy.

"At its future meetings, the board will closely monitor the effects of the bond purchases on the economy and on market functioning, as well as the evolving outlook for jobs and inflation," the RBA said.

"The board is prepared to do more if necessary."

Speaking to the media shortly before the release of the job figures Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the economy is moving in the correct direction.

"The Australian economy is outperforming expectations...What we have seen in the November quarter was a 23% increase in job vacancies. What we saw in the month of November were loan commitments for owner occupiers for the construction of new dwellings up by 7.2%. And what we saw in the month of November were retail sales numbers up by 7.1%," Frydenberg said.

"All these numbers point in one direction, that jobs are coming back, and that the economy is picking up as restrictions are eased and as we are getting to the other side of this once-in-a-century pandemic."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Australian Bureau of StatisticsBjorn JarvisTreasurer Josh FrydenbergPhilip LoweReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Shipton $200k out of pocket
Super industry to fill China investment gap
RBA adds former BT director to board
Household wealth hits record high
Chief economist update: Confidence unlocks Australia's virtuous cycle
We've done our part, now it's your turn: Lowe
Chief economist update: Australia is out
Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity
Chief economist update: It's looking up for the land down under
JobKeeper saved 700,000 jobs: RBA
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   2:11PM
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:42PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Global equities continue to soar: Report
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Global equities fared better than Australian equities in the three years to September on a risk adjusted-basis, a new RMetrics report finds.
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
Raiz has introduced a new custom portfolio option that will enable clients to gain more control over their portfolio allocations.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something nMh8O6lf