JBWere to add 50 to team

NAB has announced it is looking to boost its team at JBWere with the recruitment of 50 new bankers and financial advisers.

NAB said the move is part of a strategy to provide high-net -worth clients with a single point of access for their financial needs.

JBWere chief executive and leader for NAB Private Justin Greiner said NAB understands the need to align its ambitions with the growth opportunities of its customers.

"We have an ambition to grow our market-leading business bank by helping our customers grow, and our offering for high-net-worth clients is a core part of our strategy," Greiner said.

"We understand that our clients are looking for access to a broader suite of advice and investment solutions."

Greiner said the company wants to invest to provide even more support for clients, bringing together specialists across lending, financial advice, family advisory and philanthropy.

"We are looking to recruit bankers and advisers that have a deep understanding of private wealth and a strong sense of 'client first' - which is the ethos at the heart of the JBWere culture helping us to serve families and organisations for 180 years," he said.

With JBWere, NAB Private and self-directed wealth now coming together under the leadership of Greiner, the team is being tasked with delivering a private wealth offering to its high net wealth clients.

NAB said the new private bankers will also be part of the bank's new accredited banking career pathway, providing ongoing investment to support their career.

Greiner said the effects of COVID-19 have seen some clients come under increased pressure, and their focus has remained on providing support.

"Amidst the COVID-19 health crisis, we've seen our clients in the charitable sector come under significant pressure as revenues drop while demand on their services has increased," Greiner said.

"We have been supporting these clients, helping them with their investment and advisory needs as well as working with bankers to secure short-term funding where required."